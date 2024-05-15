Highlights Boxing promoter Bob Arum has worked with legendary fighters like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Floyd Mayweather.

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has said who he thinks is the best boxer he has ever worked with. Through the company he founded, Top Rank, Arum has worked with many greats of the sport, such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao but he picked an active fighter as the best he has ever seen.

Bob Arum Reveals Who The Best Boxer He Has Worked With Is

Arum names Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue as the best

Bob Arum has been promoting in the sport of boxing for almost 60 years now and has done business with some of the biggest names in boxing history such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Despite having worked with some huge superstars and greats of the sport, Arum has named a currently active champion as the best fighter he's ever seen. That fighter is Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

This is huge praise for the 31-year-old, but he warranted the praise as he is the first and only fighter to ever hold the undisputed championship at super bantamweight, as well as previously holding the undisputed championship at bantamweight between 2019 and 2023. 'The Monster' recently showed that despite being one of the most skilled boxers alive, he also has heart. Inoue survived the very first knockdown of his 12-year career in his last fight on May 6 against Luis Nery in which he overcame and went on to brutally KO in round six.

In a recent interview with Jai McAllister, Arum showered Inoue with praise and named him the best fighter he has ever seen.

"He is not only pound-for-pound the best in the world, Inoue is the best fighter I have ever seen, no matter the weight category."

Arum has only worked with Inoue for around five years now and the fact that he named him as the best he has ever seen is a testament to Inoue's talent and skill. The undisputed super bantamweight champion is set to face mandatory challenger Sam Goodman next and that fight is rumoured to take place on the undercard of an Anthony Joshua fight in September, which could take place at Wembley Stadium. This would be a huge moment for Inoue as he has proven his superstardom in Japan and if he was able to showcase himself on an AJ undercard, his stock would rise massively.

"In over 60 years in boxing, I have never seen anything like Inoue. He’s a terrific young man. It’s scary with what I am seeing. He overwhelms really good opponents. I’ve never seen a fighter of that size perform the way he has."

Arum went on to say that the only fighter he has ever seen who comes close to Inoue in terms of ability is Salvador Sanchez, who was a Mexican former featherweight champion who fought in the 70's and 80's.

"Maybe Salvador Sanchez had that ability. Even then, Sanchez did not win nearly all his fights by knockout. Inoue goes in, boxes, and knocks these guys out. What we’re seeing in Inoue is something that is really special."

Inoue has a pro boxing record of 27 wins (24 KOs) against zero losses.