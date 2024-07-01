Highlights Bobby Bonilla receives a $1.19M annual payment from the Mets due to a deferred contract, making him more money than NFL QB Brock Purdy.

Purdy's affordable contract provides the 49ers with flexibility to build a championship team.

Despite being a seventh-round pick, Purdy's emergence as a hero QB saved the 49ers' championship window.

Bobby Bonilla has not graced an MLB field since 2001. His last stint with the New York Mets was the 1999 regular-season finale, a ninth-inning pinch-hit appearance that ended with a groundout. Yet, the Mets pay Bonilla $1,193,248.20 every July 1, hence the pseudo-holiday known as Bobby Bonilla Day.

In 2000, New York bought out the rest of Bonilla's $5.9 million contract, ending his second stint with the club. Guided by Bernie Madoff, Mets ownership decided to pay him roughly $1.2 million every year from 2011-2035 instead of $5.9 million upfront. Funny enough, the Mets and Baltimore Orioles have another deferred contract with Bonilla (2004-2028) that pays $500,000 annually.

That unique business move is how a comfortably retired 61-year-old former athlete makes more than one of the recent Super Bowl starting quarterbacks. As Adam Schefter pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), Brock Purdy's annual salary is under the $1 million threshold. Bonilla cleared the 2023 Pro Bowler and MVP vote-getter by more than $200,000 this year.

In a world where quarterbacks make more than ever, Purdy's contract is a luxury for the San Francisco 49ers. If they need some perspective, here's some on a silver platter. Bonilla, an MLB player whose last at-bat with the Mets (October 3, 1999) came before Purdy was born (December 27, 1999), is making more from his former team in 2024 than Purdy will make with the 49ers.

Both contracts are mind-boggling, for completely different reasons.

The 49ers Struck Gold With Purdy's Emergence

His deal gives the team much more flexibility to build a championship-caliber team

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

At a time when average quarterbacks are breaking $40 million consistently, Purdy's rookie deal remains an absolute steal. It helps that he was a seventh-round draft pick. His cap hit is miniscule compared to most of his peers and he can't renegotiate his contract yet due to the current NFL CBA.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 78 NFL quarterbacks have a higher base salary than Brock Purdy. That includes two San Francisco 49ers, Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen.

It's a massive reason why the 49ers have top-tier talent in every facet of the game. They're one of the few NFL teams with an expensive RB because they can afford it. The defense is riddled with All-Stars.

San Francisco deserves credit for plenty of other smart moves. However, after two cracks at a franchise quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, didn't pan out, Purdy is a hero. He doesn't hurt the team on the field, doesn't kill the salary cap, and isn't an off-field distraction.

This championship window could've slammed shut. Instead, there's still plenty of air, thanks to Mr. Irrelevant. Maybe Purdy will join Bonilla as a world champion before he exceeds him in salary.

Source: Adam Schefter

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Baseball Reference. All contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.