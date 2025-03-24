Summary Sir Bobby Charlton remains one of the most historic figures in Manchester United history.

In 2007, he selected an all-time United XI including the likes of Roy Keane and George Best.

The likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo missed out as they had not yet established their legacy.

When you think of the greatest player to have ever played for Manchester United, one name that will forever come up in conversation is the late great Sir Bobby Charlton. The World and European Cup winner is as historic a figure at Old Trafford as there ever has been, with a stand named after him and a statue outside the stadium in his honour.

At one point in time, Charlton was the club's all-time appearance holder and goalscorer and would make it into any ultimate Red Devils XI. And back in 2007, he was asked to name his very own team of United greats.

Back then, the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, and even Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs had yet to truly establish themselves in the top tier of United players as they still had more to achieve before cementing that legacy. So, the team that Charlton compiled missed out on a lot of stars that, nowadays, would likely be at the forefront. Despite that, the XI remains packed with world-class ability that no doubt would've given anyone a run for their money.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Nobby Stiles, Gary Pallister, Denis Irwin