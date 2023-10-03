Highlights Liverpool's academy has a history of producing young talents like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Steven Gerrard.

Ben Doak, a former Celtic winger signed by Liverpool at 15, is starting to make an impact on the senior side and has been compared to Michael Owen.

Bobby Clark, a central midfielder, could break into the Liverpool side this season and has shown versatility in different positions.

Liverpool have plenty of young talent waiting for the chance in the academy, and Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has named the next player who could break through as early as this season, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp has given plenty of opportunities to youngsters during his tenure at Anfield.

Liverpool news - Latest

Liverpool have seen many young talents come through their academy over the years, including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, and Robbie Fowler, to name a few. Alexander-Arnold, for example, was given his chance at a young age and has been a regular in the side for the last few years.

The latest player to make a breakthrough is former Celtic winger Ben Doak. Despite not starting his career in the Liverpool academy, the Reds signed him at just 15 years old, and he's started to make an impact on the senior side. Machin previously told GIVEMESPORT that Doak has shades of Michael Owen in him, due to his pace and ability, which gets fans on the edge of their seats at Anfield.

Plenty of youngsters have come through the academy at Liverpool and not had the careers many would have expected of them. It's a common theme across many clubs in England, with many players having the world at their feet one day before flying down the football pyramid.

Read More: Liverpool's Youngest Ever Player - Where Is He Now At The Age Of 27?With Curtis Jones, Alexander-Arnold, and Doak establishing themselves as part of the furniture of the senior squad, Liverpool fans will be waiting for the next academy product to burst onto the scene. The Reds are currently competing in the Europa League, which is an excellent chance for Klopp to hand opportunities to those who might struggle to make the XI in the Premier League. Against LASK earlier this month, Doak, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic were given starts as Klopp rotated his side in Europe.

It wouldn't shock me to see him starting games under Jurgen Klopp this season - Paul Machin

Another player whom Liverpool poached from another academy is Bobby Clark, with the Reds paying a whopping £1.5m for the now-18-year-old back in 2021 from Newcastle United. Klopp handed Clark his Premier League debut last season, bringing him off the bench during Liverpool's 9-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Redmen TV's Machin has suggested that Clark looks like the next in line to break through at Anfield. The presenter adds that he wouldn't be shocked to see the youngster given an opportunity to start in the Europa League before the end of the campaign, and he's possibly a season away from becoming a useful squad player for Klopp. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Bobby Clark looks like the sort of next in line. He had a very, very impressive pre-season. Scored a goal in that time as well, which is something that is always quite telling, I think, in pre-season games. I think you can have good performances, but not really have anything tangible to show for it. He is probably a season away from being a really useful squad player for the Reds but, if Liverpool has major fixture congestion, or towards the back end of the Europa League group, if it's all done and dusted, it wouldn't shock me to see him starting games, or at least getting more appearances off the bench."

Can Bobby Clark break into the Liverpool side this season?

With Clark predominantly being a central midfielder, it could be difficult for the youngster to become a guaranteed starter at Anfield in the near future. Klopp named Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur, showing the talent he had at his disposal in the middle of the park.

Bobby Clark - Career Stats Central Midfield Left Midfield Left Wing Appearances 36 18 3 Goals 5 8 3 Assists 8 3 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

However, Clark has shown that he is capable of producing in a host of positions, which could give him an advantage. The Europa League may be the perfect opportunity for Clark to test himself against quality opposition, especially if Liverpool qualify with games to spare.