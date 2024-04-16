Highlights The beef between Bobby Green and Paddy Pimblett continued after the former called out the latter following his win at UFC 300.

Green wants to fight Pimblett in his own backyard of England the next time UFC comes over the pond for an event.

Pimblett hasn't fought since he defeated Tony Ferguson, while Green was successful this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following his dominant win over UFC legend Jim Miller at UFC 300, Bobby 'King' Green took aim at Scouse star Paddy Pimblett and sent him an ominous message following the Liverpudlian's recent call out of him.

The beef between the two lightweights, Green and Pimblett, started back in December when the latter name-dropped the former as a potential future opponent if he got past ex-interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

The Beef Between Paddy Pimblett & Bobby Green

Green was in genuine disbelief when he first heard that Pimblett had called him out and his reaction was captured at the UFC Fight Night Austin media day when Green said: "He really said that? Somebody sent me that, but you know with Instagram, you’re like, ‘Man, did they make this up, just put the words in?’ I don’t know who is telling the truth, but I’m like, bro, there’s no way he called me out."

Green also wasn't confident that Pimblett was going to successfully get past Tony Ferguson and told Pimblett to 'get through Tony and then we’ll talk. We’ll talk after that. But Paddy doesn’t want that. That would be a bad fight for him.'

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Bobby Green has a Significant Striking Accuracy of 52% in his UFC career to date.

Following these comments from Green, he went on to get brutally knocked out by Jalin Turner in possibly one of the worst referee stoppages in combat sports last year and Pimblett went on to dominantly defeat Ferguson via unanimous decision at UFC 296.

What Bobby Green Said About Paddy Pimblett After UFC 300

With Green getting back in the winning column at UFC 300, and Pimblett fresh off a win over one of the best lightweights ever, this fight makes sense as the Brit is going to have to start fighting ranked opponents soon, with him being 5-0 in the UFC, and Green would be the perfect opponent to face off against for Pimblett if he wants to get himself into the lightweight rankings.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Green called out Pimblett to fight in July on the heavily rumoured UFC Manchester PPV card. Pimblett, in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, laughed Green's callout off and said: "Bobby Green can get smoked."

Green seemed genuinely offended that Pimblett called him out to fight and that showed in his comments at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference where he further went off on Pimblett, saying: "He shouldn’t have said my name. He should have kept it to those other guys. This guy right here will find you. And when I line it up, and I get the sights right, you’re going to pay dearly."

Despite Green's clear distain for Pimblett, he went on to claim that he doesn't watch his fights or pay attention to him.

This is clearly the fight to make for both men next, as there is already bad blood there, and it is a fight which will make sense for both of them as they are on a similar trajectory, and they are bound to cross paths sooner rather than later. Like Green mentioned in his post-fight interview at UFC 300, this bout should most likely take place when the UFC returns to the UK this summer with a PPV card. Green vs Pimblett as the main card opener of the PPV would be an electric start to what will likely be another historic night for UK MMA.

