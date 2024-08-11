Highlights Bobby Lashley is expected to depart WWE shortly.

The 48-year-old has admitted he much preferred working under Vince McMahon than new boss, Triple H.

Lashley explained he had barely spoken to 'The Game' since he took charge of WWE creative last October.

The contract of WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley is due to expire very soon, and it is rumoured that he is not looking to re-sign with the sports-entertainment juggernaut. His decision might have something to do with his less-than-close relationship with current chief content officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.

Lashley first appeared in WWE in 2005, reaching the 2006 King Of The Ring Finals (losing to Booker T at Judgment Day 2006), and clinching the United States Championship. He flirted with the WWE title picture before leaving in 2008. He returned to the company in 2018 and won the WWE, United States and Intercontinental titles, and is an eight-time world champion, along with a brief career in MMA.

However, his current status is in limbo, having not been seen on WWE screens since just after WrestleMania 40, where he teamed with his stablemates in The Pride, The Street Profits, to beat The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Lashley has been absent from WWE programming since the episode of SmackDown on the 12th of April. Originally slated to participate in this year's King of the Ring tournament, he was forced to withdraw due to an injury. His last in-ring appearance was in early May at a WWE live event in France.

With his contract set to expire imminently, there has been interest from All Elite Wrestling - per The Sportster. Lashley has also been linked with a return to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he was a four-time world champion.

Bobby Lashley Has "No Connection" With New WWE Boss Triple H

The pair have barely spoken since Levesque took charge

The 48-year-old recently sat down for an interview with The Laboratory Podcast, where he outlined the difference in the relationships that he had with previous company chief, Vince McMahon, and Triple H. Ultimately, Lashley much preferred working for McMahon. He revealed:

"I had a connection with Vince. Vince understood me, he was big on people that were stars and he saw that in me. There was a lot of little nuggets that Vince would give me all the way throughout my career, telling me different things. Vince looked at me and said: 'I can tell Bobby is going to work his a** off. I can send him around the country to promote the company'. He just looked at me as a star. I liked Vince!"

He went on to explain that he hasn't built up the same level of connection under Triple H. The 14-time former WWE champion has now been in sole charge of the creative department since October 2023, but Lashley never hit it off with his new boss.

"I haven't really had too much connection with Hunter. Hunter has his guys. I've tried to [become closer], but we haven't really worked enough together to even get to know each other."

Lashley’s good friend MVP will also be free from his WWE deal soon, so the former members of The Hurt Business may reunite in another promotion shortly. Fightful reported that, as of the 21st July, Lashley and MVP were no longer listed on WWE's internal roster page and both are believed to be done with the company.

Lashley has certainly enjoyed more success in his WWE career under McMahon than working under Triple. Under his long-time boss, Lashley secured two WWE title reigns. It would be a major shock if the Colorado native added to that list of reigns moving forward.