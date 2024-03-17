Highlights Bobby Portis Jr. made his mark against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 25 of 31 points in the first half off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game with a minor injury, while Khris Middleton returned and scored 22 points.

Kevin Durant had a chance to surpass Shaquille O'Neal on the all-time scoring list, but failed to do so as he only put up 11.

Bobby Portis Jr. outshone the Phoenix Suns off the bench in Sunday afternoon’s matinee matchup.

The 2021 NBA Finals rematch saw Portis and Damian Lillard light up the court, both providing essential sparks to the Milwaukee Bucks offense by putting up 31 points each. Portis’s performance in particular was impressive as he scored all of his points off the bench, as he was not in the starting lineup.

Lillard also ended the night with a double double, putting up 31 points and 16 assists. Thanks to his elite play in this game, he became the first player in Bucks history to record a 30 point and 15 assist game.

“I just wanted to come out and be in attack mode. I didn’t really think to myself I’m going to have to score a bunch of points. I just knew I had to be a problem for the defense.” —Damian Lillard on his approach to this game

Portis Jr. Shines

Bobby Portis Jr. recorded a fantastic game off the bench

Portis stole the show in the first half of the game, going 10-of-13 for 25 points in that span. This allowed the Bucks to grow their lead over Phoenix by as much as 22 points. He also acknowledged ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown, who was commentating the game, by waving to him and exclaiming “That’s for you, Hubie!” resulting in Brown chuckling humorously.

“I have no words to say about it. They love and support you man, so the love I can remember is exceptional man. I respect it, I love it. It's always fun to get a chance to do it, I don't really talk. I’m in tears, I think.” —Bobby Portis, Jr. on the Milwaukee fans’ reception

Portis finished the game with a double double of his own, with 31 points and 10 rebounds. His performance was important as it signified his ability to come off the bench and step up in the absence of the team’s superstar: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Injured

Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game with a possible injury

The Bucks’ win against the Suns was made even more impressive was the fact that the Bucks defeated a loaded Suns team without the presence of Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game with hamstring soreness, but the team insists it is not a serious injury.

“It’s not an injury, we were just concerned a little bit. Plus, when you look at the schedule, you have one, two, three, four, five days off. We planted it in him and he had to do it. We’re happy that he decided to do it.” —Bucks coach Doc Rivers on Antetokounmpo’s status

Khris Middleton returned for the first time in 16 games after recovering from a sprained left ankle. He put up 22 points in the affair which aided in Milwaukee’s 140-129 pounding of the Suns.

“I thought [Middleton’s return] was huge, especially with Giannis being out. Any time you’re down your best player and then you add another weapon to a team that’s already down, it’s a pick-me-up just because we’re excited to have him back.” —Damian Lillard on Khris Middleton’s return

Phoenix Suns Falter

The Suns had their big three starting, but still lost the game

The Suns were in prime position to take this game, especially with Antetokounmpo being out. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal were all in the starting lineup. Beal led the Suns with 28 points, followed by Grayson Allen with 25 and Booker with 23.

The difference was Kevin Durant, who only put up 11 points in the game. Durant came into the game only 19 points away from surpassing Shaquille O’Neal to become eighth on the all-time scoring list. But that record would not be broken in this game, and Durant is now eight points away from reaching that mark.

It appeared that the Suns struggled to keep up with the Bucks, whose lineup looked a bit different.

“They changed their team, obviously, with Giannis not being in there, and Dame is an elite attacker that requires you to really extend your defense on him. The risk in that is exposing the 3-point line.” —Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel on the Bucks’ altered lineup

Either way, the Bucks bettered themselves in the Eastern Conference with this win, while the Suns worsened themselves. Milwaukee now moves a game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second seed in the East, while the Suns fell from sixth place to eighth place.

Milwaukee will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, while Phoenix will visit the juggernaut Boston Celtics on Wednesday.