The Washington Commanders believe they have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels. Washington selected the LSU signal-caller one month ago at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

He is likely to be the starting quarterback when they take the field for their Week 1 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is still a lot of work to be done, though. That said, the rookie quarterback is already leaving an impression on his teammates.

Veteran linebacker and Commanders offseason addition Bobby Wagner revealed his first impressions of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner during offseason activities. Wagner said that he does see the potential that helped make Daniels the second overall pick in the Motor City last month (via: Ben Standig):

You see the throws. You see the decisions that he’s making. You see the confidence that he has. You see the work that he’s putting in, too. He’s coming in early — whether it’s working out or putting in the film. That’s the thing you look for as a vet, someone who wants it. And he definitely does.

Daniels has received high praise from many a teammate early in this offseason, but it certainly hits a little bit different when it comes from a Super Bowl champion who's arguably the greatest middle linebacker (the QB of the defense) of his generation.

Jayden Daniels Was A Star in College

Commanders put faith in LSU product after Heisman-winning season

Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders struggled during the 2023 NFL season. Particularly, their quarterback play wasn't up to snuff. Former fifth-round pick Sam Howell played all 17 games for Washington in 2023, and he left something to be desired.

The UNC product threw for 3,946 yards, tossing 21 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. Howell didn't get a ton of help from his offensive line, being sacked a whopping 65 times. After leading the league in both interceptions and sacks taken, Washington decision-makers felt a new quarterback was needed.

In the end, they chose to select Daniels in the NFL Draft. Daniels began his collegiate career at Arizona State University in 2019, playing in 29 games during parts of three seasons with the Sun Devils. He threw for 6,025 yards for the Sun Devils, throwing 32 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. After the 2022 season, he transferred to LSU for the final two years of his collegiate career.

At LSU, Daniels took his play up a notch. He helped the Tigers to a 10-4 record during the 2022 season, throwing for a little over 2,900 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. The Tigers earned a spot in the Citrus Bowl that year.

And they emerged victorious, dominating Purdue en route to a 63-7 win. In 2023, the Tigers once again won 10 games and another Bowl Game, defeating Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Daniels had an incredible year, culminating in the Heisman Trophy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sam Howell became just the second QB in NFL history to throw for 20+ interceptions and take 60+ sacks in the same season in 2023. The other was Jon Kitna for the Detroit Lions in 2006.

The Daniels pick comes on the heels of a major revamp up and down the franchise. Josh Harris is going into his second year of ownership, and the team has replaced a massive chunk of their front office this offseason. And that's before getting to the player additions.

On top of Wagner, the Commanders also signed running back Austin Ekeler, who will be an excellent escape valve for Daniels in the short-passing game; veteran TE Zach Ertz, who will also be a nice security blanket for the rookie QB across the middle; and upgraded their inside protection witht he additions of center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti.

They also drafted an intriguing tight end, Ben Sinnott, in the second round, and receiver Luke McCaffrey, brother of Christian in the third.

The Commanders believe they have their quarterback of the future in Daniels. He certainly proved he can play at a high level during his collegiate career, and he is already leaving an impression on his teammates in training camp. It seems as though the future is looking bright on the gridiron in the nation's capital.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.