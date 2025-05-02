Bodo/Glimt have certainly gone a long way in putting Norwegian football on the map this season. Before Thursday night’s 3-1 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League, they had already made history as the first club from Norway to reach the semi-finals of a major European competition. One quirky stat that emerged from the tie was that the entire population of Bodo could comfortably fit inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, serving as a humbling reminder of just how far this small club has come.

Nestled within the Arctic Circle, Bodo/Glimt’s home turf isn’t exactly a short hop. So full credit goes to any Tottenham fan brave enough to make the icy pilgrimage next week. But beyond their footballing exploits, there’s something wonderfully enigmatic about the club itself - starting with the curious slash in their name. It’s as if they’re offering you a choice: Bodo or Glimt - take your pick.

Related Man Utd Set For Big Advantage Over Tottenham if They Meet in Europa League Final The congested fixture schedule continues to cause more harm than good as Tottenham and United look to mask their mediocre domestic seasons with glory.

It’s this kind of delightful detail that makes European football such a cultural treasure trove. Each week feels like a geography lesson wrapped in 90 minutes of that all-too-familiar drama. And as it turns out, there’s a story behind the slash, and it's well worth falling into the rabbit hole about as Kjetil Knutsen's side continues to warm the hearts of neutrals.

How Bodo/Glimt Got Its Name

They are the only professional men's club with a slash