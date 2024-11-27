Manchester United are preparing for a momentous occasion on Thursday as head coach Ruben Amorim is set to take charge in the Old Trafford hot-seat for the first time since his appointment as Erik ten Hag's successor, but Bodo/Glimt are looking to ruin the Portuguese tactician's big day by pulling off one of the biggest upsets in European history.

Situated in the Arctic Circle and under the tutelage of boss Kjetil Knutsen, the Norwegian side will fly into England as significant underdogs and with the almighty task of trying to stop the Red Devils picking up a maiden win after entering a new era when they meet in the Europa League.

Ahead of the encounter, GIVEMESPORT spoke exclusively with Bodo/Glimt chief executive Frode Thomassen and mental coach Bjorn Mannsverk, along with sporting director Havard Sakariassen and midfielder Ulrik Saltnes, to get the lowdown on Manchester United's visitors to Old Trafford.

Board Members Dealing with Split Allegiances

Sakariassen among Red Devils fans within Norwegian side

Image courtesy of Rune Larsen (Bodo/Glimt)

Although Manchester United's clash with Bodo/Glimt is being viewed as a landmark fixture thanks to Amorim having the opportunity to take to the dugout under the Old Trafford lights for the first time since his arrival from Sporting, it is also a historic meeting for the away side.

The Red Devils have been closely followed by a significant proportion of the Norwegian population thanks to their links to the Scandinavian country, most notably Champions League final goalscorer and future boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, resulting in members of the Eliteserien outfit's hierarchy and dressing room heading into the clash feeling torn.

Sakariassen was born in Bodo and went onto play for his boyhood club during a distinguished career before moving into the boardroom as sporting director, and he is among those not afraid to admit that Thursday will be a particularly special occasion because he has been a Manchester United supporter for a number of decades.

"English football is really big in Norway and everyone had an English team in the 1990s," said the 48-year-old, speaking to assembled media ahead of the Manchester United clash. "The 1990s were the defining years of my life and Manchester was the coolest place on earth because of the music and the football team. The fact that we will play against Manchester United is a cool thing for me.

"If you asked a 20-year-old Havard about this situation, it would be unreal. Going to Old Trafford with Bodo/Glimt is a cool thing. Of course, we have been around the block competing in Europe for some years now, but going to Old Trafford is special for me. Many of us, including me, actually supported them heavily, especially in the 1990s and early 2000s.”

Thomassen has been following one of Manchester United's fiercest rivals - Leeds United - since the 1970s thanks to the likes of Frank and Eddie Gray, along with Peter Lorimer, catching his eye as he kept tabs on English football. But he is looking forward to seeing Bodo/Glimt in what is being dubbed one of the biggest fixtures in their existence.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, the Superlaget chief executive added: "It’s not only a big game for the people working at the club, and all the players, but I think everyone in Norway. English football has a special place in peoples’ hearts in Norway, and I think half of the staff here are Manchester United supporters!

"It’s going to be a special night. It’s almost like our two favourites - Bodo and Manchester United - are playing so, of course, it’s been talked about a lot since the draw. We are really looking forward to it and it is important to have draws with opponents that get people excited.

"I think we will have 7,000 fans travelling to Old Trafford from the northern parts of Norway. That’s extraordinary. It’s more than 10 per cent of the inhabitants in the city. This is a huge match for us. It's a special occasion."

"You could argue it is our biggest away day, if we take into account Manchester United's stature as one of the biggest two teams in Norway, along with Liverpool. Of course, we have had bigger games in terms of what is at stake, and when competing for trophies. We already played Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium two years ago, but I do think for most people in Norway it doesn't get any bigger than going away to Manchester United."

Amorim's Appointment Increases Complexity

Superlaget expecting different style under Portuguese tactician

Amorim's appointment has complicated matters in Bodo/Glimt's preparations for the trip to Manchester United, thanks to them now being on course to come up against a side with a completely different system and style of play than they would have anticipated under predecessor ten Hag or caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Similar to during his Sporting reign, the Red Devils utilised a 3-4-3 formation when they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last weekend, with Marcus Rashford's early opener being cancelled out by Omari Hutchinson's long range strike at Portman Road.

Saltnes, who has been heavily involved in Bodo/Glimt's season and is closing in on 400 appearances for the club, is fully aware that he is preparing to face one of the biggest challenges of his career as he looks to frustrate an expectant and re-energised Old Trafford crowd hoping to see Amorim's first victory at the helm.

"This is going to be a huge challenge," said the 32-year-old midfielder. "Obviously, they've changed the coach now. I think they're going to play in a simpler way, more of a 3-4-3, and they're going to immediately improve. We'll be involved in the first home game for the new coach as well. I think, statistically, that's maybe the worst time you can play them.

"We'll come in as huge underdogs but, ultimately, I hope we can just enjoy the occasion and enjoy the game, and then just take it from there. We're not too worried about the result in this game or any game. For us, it's just about enjoying the game and then trying to perform as best as possible."

Saltnes also faced Arsenal in the Europa League in October 2022 and came up against Martin Odegaard. Given the admiration for his fellow Norwegian, and having seen his talent first hand, he has no fear about facing Manchester United's midfielders on Thursday.

"Arsenal were undefeated in 20 games at that time, I think, and probably the best team in the world," added Saltnes. "A lot of us have played against Martin before, but the way he has evolved in the last couple of years, I think he is probably one of the best midfielders out there. His first touch and technique, I'd say, is the best in the world.

"Playing close to him is fascinating, but also really, really difficult because he always keeps it so tight, like no other player. Bukayo Saka was quite extreme in terms of attacking the goal. I think they're at a higher level than Manchester United are now.

"But, again, with the new coach and it being Ruben Amorim's second game, I think we're going to see a whole different Manchester United, and a whole more competitive one. I think it will probably be around the same kind of challenge, but they don’t have any Martin Odegaard’s at Manchester United.”

Ex-Fighter Pilot is Plotting Amorim's Downfall

Mannsverk is key behind-scenes influence as mental coach

Although head coach Knutsen is tasked with tactically outwitting Amorim, Bodo/Glimt have a somewhat secret weapon. Former fighter pilot Mannsverk is now working at the club as a mental coach. It has proven an unorthodox journey that will take the 56-year-old to the Theatre of Dreams, especially for a man who professes he once hated football.

"Joining Bodo was basically just a coincidence," said Mannsverk when speaking exclusively to GMS. "I was a pilot in the Norwegian Air Force and that formed my professional reference. Our training was very leadership-driven and that shaped my mindset. Around 2016, Bodo were struggling and they started to look for a mental coach. I was recommended and joined in the spring of 2017.

"I was not a football fan and, before I got this job, I think I practically hated the game. I'm not from Bodo either, but what I offer is a different perspective. It's not my job to know football. I focus on building mental resilience in the squad. Being a fighter pilot, you practice 24/7 with a really precise focus."

"That's what I try to build in the Bodo squad now - a commitment to practice, a clear focus and basically making sure they control what can be controlled. I also think making mistakes is important. You don't learn if you never make any, and it's about how you recover.

"We try to do things the same way regardless of the opposition. Our philosophy is we can only really control what we do, so overthinking the mindset of an opponent isn't necessarily productive. I am sure the coaches are changing their tactics. Each match could have a different game plan, but the players' mindset won't alter dramatically. Part of our success as a club is down to daring to be ourselves. We are brave and stick together."

Bodo Have Bounced Back from Money Issues

Club struggled for cash just over a decade ago

Image courtesy of Niklas Aune Johnsen (Bodo/Glimt)

While Manchester United saw INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquire a significant minority stake in the club and take control of football operations after negotiating a deal worth more than £1billion earlier this year, Bodo/Glimt came dangerously close to going bust just over a decade ago.

The Norwegian side were struggling to make ends meet during the final stages of Sakariassen's playing career and, having hung up his boots to take over as sporting director, he took it upon himself to combine his duties with being the kit man due to being unable to welcome another member of staff onto the payroll.

"Between 2009 and 2011, the club was struggling really, really hard financially," he added. "They offered me a job in the club, so I actually left the changing room in the middle of the season in 2011 and went upstairs. At that time, the club was in such a bad condition that we didn't have a kit manager.

"We washed our training gear at home and came to training already dressed. That was the situation at Bodo/Glimt in 2011. We had one person working for the A team - that was me that autumn - and that meant I was the kit man when we were at home and would travel away. I would wash the jerseys because we didn't have anyone to do it. That's how bad it was in 2011."

"Comparing that to our resources today, flying on charter planes and having all the staff around the team, it's a totally different world. We were a top team in Norway from the mid-1990s to mid-2000s. But, suddenly, we hit a wall financially in the late 2000s. In 2011, there was no money, so that's how we had to survive."

Although Bodo/Glimt have come a long way since those dark days, a gulf in finances still exists between them and Manchester United ahead of their flight to the north-west of England, and Thomassen is quick to put those numbers into context when asked about how the club has benefited from competing in continental competitions.

"I joined in 2017 and we had a budget of just €4.2million," admitted the chief executive. "That was one of the lowest in the division. We have no 'rich uncle', so we have to make every penny count. We focused on performance and tried to bring in revenue via sponsorship and selling some players. Strong logistics has been key to our success.

"Being in Europe, and the money that brings, has also been vital to our success. For the last five or six years, we have been in the top two in Norway as well. This has helped us build the club step-by-step. We also tried to take advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic even though it was difficult.

"Other people at clubs were putting their foot on the brake, and we tried to put it on the gas. A lot of factors have led to our success. We have improved our infrastructure and built a football club with a clear identity and strong culture. That gives the staff and, ultimately, players the best possible structure within which to perform."

Norwegians Have Caused Upsets Before

Mourinho's Roma suffered thrashing in Europa Conference League

Manchester United will know not to take Bodo/Glimt lightly. The team's strong unity and culture, coupled with some of the top talent from the north of Norway, helped the Scandinavian outfit pull off one of the finest European upsets when they beat eventual Europa Conference League winners Roma 6-1 in October 2021.

Saltnes, who is a key member of the leadership group, was deprived of the opportunity to compete in that eye-catching clash against an Italian side under the stewardship of former Red Devils chief Jose Mourinho due to nursing an injury.

Although Roma eventually had the last laugh as they eliminated Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-finals, having suffered the group stage thrashing in northern Norway, it is a memorable occasion that members of the dressing room are dreaming of replicating as they prepare to go toe-to-toe with Manchester United.

"It was a big highlight for everyone within the club and the town," added Saltnes. "We were quite well prepared for those games because we knew Mourinho's style of football quite well. I think we probably knew it better than he knew our style of football because we surprised them a bit in a couple of tactical ways.

"Mourinho is an intense guy and I don't think he liked the first time we met. By the fourth time, the quarter-final second leg, I think he had probably turned half of Rome into literally hating us. It was quite a game and quite an atmosphere. On a 20-minute bus ride to the stadium, I think I didn't see 10 metres without someone shouting at us on the way to the game."

"It was grandmothers, children, everyone. He did a pretty good job there. But in some ways, it was an amazing experience. Although we were destroyed in the fourth game, we really gave them trouble in the first three matches.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ulrik Saltnes has been on the pitch for 196 minutes in the Europa League this season

Mental coach Mannsverk pinpoints thrashing a Roma side which included now-Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori in their starting line-up as the highlight of his time at Bodo/Glimt.

"I think the 6-1 win over Roma was a career high," he insisted when speaking exclusively to GMS. "It was a game that vindicated our methods. It wasn't just the scoreline. It was the mentality throughout the whole game. We are building a culture at Bodo, and it's there to help us perform at a high level for a very long time.

"We work together, through all the ups and downs. Of course, the result was fantastic, and it really put Bodo on the map, but it was the team unity and leadership on show that really stood out."

Thomassen is daring to dream of beating Manchester United after also locking horns with the likes of Arsenal and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic, along with Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, during Bodo/Glimt's continental exploits.

"We have been regulars in Europe now for four or five years, so we have played a lot of big matches," confirmed the chief executive. "I think people remember the Roma matches, especially our 6-1 win, but we have had some good performances in other places as well.

"We think we can compete with Manchester United, even though we know we are the underdog. We have played against Celtic, Ajax, PSV and Arsenal.

"I think we have played well in Europe this season. We beat Braga away and Porto at home, so we have met big sides before. But now we are probably playing the most famous team in the world. It will be a special night."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/11/2024