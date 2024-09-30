Leading body language expert Darren Stanton has cast an interesting verdict on Erik ten Hag after his latest interview. It indicates that the current Manchester United manager may be departing through Old Trafford's fire exit sooner rather than later. This follows the Red Devils' third consecutive home match without a win, as Tottenham capitalised on their vulnerabilities to secure a 3-0 victory on Sunday afternoon and leave the north-west with all three points.

Since Ten Hag was rewarded with a contract extension, hot on the heels of last season's unexpected FA Cup victory over neighbours Manchester City, his side have failed to win in four of their first six Premier League games of the 2024-25 season. They now sit 12th in the table and were also held to a 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente in the Europa League last week.

The under-fire Dutch manager has dismissed any concerns about losing his job amid the fallout, with reports suggesting he is set to remain in charge for the next two away matches against FC Porto and Aston Villa. However, his body language acts as a telling contrast, as he's been described as 'a man seeking to be put out of his misery'.

Related Ranking Every Premier League Manager by How Likely They Are to be Sacked The 20 managers at every Premier League club by how likely they are to be sacked next.

Body Language Expert Casts Verdict on Ten Hag

The Dutchman 'wants to be put out of his misery' after Tottenham defeat

After analysing clips of the Dutchman’s post-match press conference and broadcast interview, Stanton, a world-leading expert in deception and body language, believes that the former Ajax boss expects to be leaving his post in the wake of his latest defeat. Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Premier League betting, he said:

“He’s definitely a man who’s looking to be put out of his misery or is expecting to be taken off to the butcher’s shop, if that makes sense. He looks ready to call it a day — he looks like a broken man. He looks like he’s lost all confidence in himself and his ability to pull it back."

United have now lost their last two home games in the Premier League by a 3-0 margin, first to Liverpool on September 1st and now to Tottenham. They face Porto away from home in Europe on Thursday before travelling to take on Aston Villa on Sunday, another match they are tipped to lose on current form to cap off a dismal week.

According to Stanton, Ten Hag’s true feelings about the situation are clear as much as he tries to hide his emotions in front of the media. “In isolation, the eyes are the main key to spotting when someone has an internal emotion of anger even though he’s trying to mask his feelings,” said Stanton.

“You can see it in close quarters. You have these two furrow lines. Rishi Sunak used to show these quite a lot at PMQs when he was on the ropes. Principally, this is not a happy guy at all. He looks like he feels he’s been thrown under a bus, really.

“He’s showing contempt for a number of reasons. He’s in this position because he feels like he’s not been listened to and people aren’t doing as they’re told. He’s got a lot of anger swirling around, and this anger continues to increase.”

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: Since joining Manchester United in 2022, Erik ten Hag's side have conceded 3+ goals on 25 occasions.

Suggestions That Ten Hag Blames Others For The Situation

There are telltale clues in his body language that the Dutchman feels others are to blame

Stanton’s analysis also suggests that Ten Hag blames others for his problems and there were telltale clues to be found in his performance to the media after the game. “Looking down also denotes shame,” he added.

“He does feel some sense of responsibility for the situation, but I think he doesn’t hold himself responsible as a full shame gesture would be head down and then a sweep to the left or the right, which we’ve seen from other managers. Whereas here he drops his head down, and it’s like a bow, like when people go to court, and they want to show contrition.

“The key emotions here, though, are that he is deeply angry and fed up with certain individuals. He also keeps gritting his teeth. That causes his right jawbone to clinch due to stress and anxiety. It was a painful interview for him. When the reporter asks a really challenging question, he really goes to town and goes into a state of cognitive overload. He’s really cheesed off so we see an array of prolonged eye contact and anger and the key for me is his shoulders.

Related Manchester United's 2024/25 Squad Ranked Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro all feature as GIVEMESPORT ranks Man United's players into six categories.

“Some people will sometimes shrug their shoulders but that increases throughout the interview. By the end he’s almost like he’s a laughing policeman. He's shrugging his shoulders so much and that’s anxiety and frustration at wanting to get away from the situation.