A body language expert has analysed and now revealed just how Jurgen Klopp's confrontation with David Coote went during their infamous clash during Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Burnley. Earlier this week, footage of the Premier League referee slating the manager and his former team surfaced online. Coote has received some significant backlash for the video and the PGMOL have launched an official investigation into his actions.

During the video, the official mentioned a incident that occurred during Liverpool's match against Burnley back in 2020. It saw Klopp confront Coote and left a sour taste in his mouth. Now, body language expert Darren Stanton has told OLBG, via SportBible, what exactly went on during the clash and how both men will have been feeling.

What Stanton Said About the Situation

The body language expert explained all

With so much focus on Coote's relationship with Liverpool and his animosity with Klopp, their confrontation during the match against Burnley during lockdown has come under close inspection from fans. Now, Stanton has analysed what went down between the two and revealed what he saw from their body language. First, he discussed Klopp's behaviour and what he was feeling at the time.

"Jurgen Klopp is an emotive person who is easy to read from a body language perspective. His interaction with David Coote after Liverpool played Burnley shows a man that is in disbelief and astonishment. He’s saying to Coote ‘I can’t believe your decision! I can’t believe what is going on!’ His hands are on his head which in this context is him being shocked. He is surprised and is in disbelief. Throwing his arms in the air and then his altercation with the referee. Klopp has got the belief that Coote has it in for him and is being biased in his decisions. "Klopp is incredibly angry and frustrated at the treatment he’s getting. He thinks he’s not getting the fair side of the stick which we can see in his gestures from the dugout and on the pitch. Where he’s got his hands on his head, that’s a sign of him being overwhelmed and he wants the ground to swallow him up."

Stanton then went on to discuss Coote's body language too and how he felt during the confrontation. He said: "Coote downplays the situation but he seems to be quite an arrogant man. He seems to know how to push Klopp’s buttons. Where Coote has got his hands on his hips, the more space we occupy with our bodies and spread our feet apart, the more important we feel we are in that situation. It’s something that you see celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez do.

"Coote does that gesture a lot. It can be contextual because people put their hands on their hips a lot but it seems to be that he is asserting his authority. You’ll notice this in quite a few situations. There is a clear division in this altercation between Klopp and Coote."