A body language expert has analysed Pep Guardiola's mannerisms in his interviews following Manchester City's 3-3 draw against Feyenoord. The Spaniard's side lost a three-goal lead late on, making it six games without a victory.

Guardiola appeared to be especially frustrated after their Champions League tie, and even sported several scratches on his head and nose in interviews following the match. When quizzed on what exactly had caused them, he expressed that he wanted to "harm himself" before exiting the press conference.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City were the first team in Champions League history to be leading a match by three goals in the 75th minute and fail to go on to win.

Expert Believes Guardiola is Showing Signs of Distress

He seemingly doesn't know how to rescue City from poor form

Breaking down his behaviour following the match for the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James said that Guardiola's small attacks on himself stemmed from "frustrated aggression." She also said that there were signs of "helplessness" and that there were signs of "disgust."

"Guardiola's default, performed body language signal here is what could pass for a cheerful-looking eye-smile complete with crinkling at the corners," James said. "But, combined with his other signals of distress, frustration and even helplessness, the smile appears incongruent and more of a wry smile than anything approaching genuine happiness.

"He even giggles as he leaves the conference but that ritual is so deeply incongruent he even gets a reassuring cry of "You'll be OK" from a normally unsympathetic press pack. "His head and nose scratches look like war wounds brought back from the field of battle. He even mimes his fingernail scratching down his nose and the gesture looks like an angry striking of a match and comes with a tongue-poke of disgust and rejection at the end."

James added that part of his frustration came from the fact that he was powerless to do anything himself on the pitch to influence the result, and instead had to watch from the sidelines: "Guardiola is obviously frustrated here and the fact he has to watch a game rather than getting stuck in out on the pitch seems to have led to this behaviour.

"On the plus side for the fans, it does signal a totally immersive leadership rather than someone in denial or trying to bluff out fake confidence or bravado. His shocking, battle-scarred appearance could easily signal the potential for a sudden, phoenix-like rising for the Liverpool game on the weekend."

But while James said that there was potential for City to improve against Liverpool in their mammoth Premier League tie on Sunday 1st December, his body lanaguage was less convincing. His arm movement appeared to indicate a "self-protective" gesture, and his answers were "quick and explosive" hinting at uncertainty.

"He offers that wry smile as he says they "have to" improve but his gestures become shrugs, suggesting he might be at a loss to know how right now."