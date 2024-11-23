A body language expert has revealed the positives and negatives that Manchester United fans can take from Ruben Amorim's first press conference as the club's new manager. The Portuguese coach is set to take charge of his first game as the club's new manager when the Red Devils face Ipswich on Sunday.

While he might be new to the role, there is still a degree of expectation from both fans and the club's hierarchy, as United have ground to make up following a poor start to the campaign under Erik ten Hag. As one of the most exciting coaches in European football, there is hope that Amorim can succeed where the Dutchman failed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim is United's 24th full-time manager.

The former Sporting coach was given the chance to speak to the press for the first time on Friday afternoon and made a largely positive impression. But while some of his mannerisms went down positively with body language expert Judi James, there were multiple 'red flags' too.

Amorim 'Just the Man to Come and Inspire a Troubled Club'

United's new coach has several traits to like

Speaking to the Daily Mail, James said that there were elements during Amorim's first press conference which United fans should take encouragement from. His body language was seemingly infectious, which she said should rub off on the rest of the team and help guide them out of troubled waters.

"Amorim creates a very appealing sight-bite,' James said. "His projected image is one of charisma, good-humour, fun and enthusiasm. His body language rates highly in terms of perceived likeability traits.

"An analysis of these three powerful traits is as simple as he claims his theory of play is. He has an appealing eye-smile that will also turn into laser-like, active listening signals when he is asked questions.

"His mouth-smile is equally appealing. With his chin lowered he looks happy and uncomplicated, just the man to come and inspire a troubled club. His smile is contagious. He should have the team grinning again before he has even opened his mouth. Plus, he doesn't have the haunted look of other managers and he looks comfortable and eager to communicate, rather than cagey and reluctant."

Expert Concerned by Several Red Flags

Non-verbal signals hint at contrast to what he was saying

However, there were points of concern for James, most notably the way in which Amorim's gestures contrasted to what he was saying. Scratching his wrist when answering a question on what gives him belief that United can bounce back was taken as a sign of anxiety, almost hinting at doubts.

"I would be obliged to point out that his body language, if he were at a job interview, would be considered to be throwing up some red flags," James said. "His gesticulation is frequently incongruent, meaning it is in contrast to his verbal messages, creating an impression of self heckling.

"When he listens, he uses the engaging eye smile, and his mouth falls open slightly to suggest keenness and openness. But as he primes himself to reply, he turns his head to the side as well as his gaze. This could be down to translation issues. He could be looking away to focus on his English. But it looks evasive.

"When he is asked what gives him the belief he is the person to improve United's fortunes, he begins to scratch his wrist in an act of distraction, looking away to say "I believe in myself" and then wringing his hands, cracking his knuckles and meshing his fingers in a display of what looks like inner anxiety, and rubbing his thumbs on his fingers in a self-comfort ritual. "When he speaks about the players his words sound encouraging and reassuring. "I truly believe in the players" is his verbal reply, but his non-verbal signals hint they should not be feeling too relieved just yet.'

One area that Amorim will have to address is who in the squad is cut out to be a United player, and he already isn't convinced by individuals. According to James, his grimacing when asked about the squad is also a sign he's not convinced by those at his disposal.

"His mouth hikes up at the right side in a grimace and that grimace is repeated when he is asked his first impressions of the squad. There is a thumb-shrug and when he adds "there is room to improve", he cracks his knuckles again in a ritual that suggests he might be more exacting and firmer than he sounds. His verbal stutters increase when he says "I truly believe we will succeed".

"He also has a verbal trait of disassociation when he refers to "You feel" or "You have' rather than "I", which suggests some current distancing although, again, this might be a language trait.