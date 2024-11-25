A body language expert has exposed Mohamed Salah's true feelings about his future after the Egyptian hinted that he is more likely to leave Liverpool than stay when his contract expires at the end of the season. After scoring twice to extend the league leaders' advantage at the top of the table with a 3-2 win over Southampton, the 32-year-old told reporters that he was "more out than in" and that there had been no discussions over a new deal.

While Salah's statement has since been debunked, it has been claimed that there is more than meets the eye regarding the meaning behind his comments.

The forward's words were described as a 'warning shot'

According to expert, Darren Stanton, Salah's revelation is less of a sign of where his future lies and more about sending a warning to the Liverpool hierarchy. Speaking to OLBG, as per the Daily Mail, Stanton claimed:

"Salah is sending a warning shot across the bows to Liverpool's upper management. He does seem genuine as a man who wants to play out the rest of his career at Liverpool. At nearly 33 he wants a new deal that reflects the longevity he can still offer in the time he has left as a professional player, but if there isn't an offer then he is going to walk. "That hand to mouth gesture suggests he does feel some pressure to not say too much and overplay his hand but when he touches the top of his head that is anxiety and frustration too, so if we don't see something from Liverpool soon we could be in for some interesting times."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is the third-longest serving player at Liverpool behind Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Stanton would also go as far as to make a comment on Salah's signature arrow celebration, describing it as a powerful gesture that could indicate that the player is in control of his destiny. The expert even went as far as implying it could be taken as a sign that Salah is already in negotiations elsewhere.

"Drawing an arrow and shooting it — now to me, this is a power gesture but it's also something hiding in plain sight. Does he know something that nobody else knows yet? Has he been in negotiations with other opportunities? "By doing that gesture, it's quite blatant in front of everyone. It is a celebration of a successful goal but I also can't help thinking that in the next year or two years are we going to look back and be able to say that's what that meant?"