A body language expert has revealed their thoughts on the final rounds of the bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, which took place on the 15th of November at AT&T Stadium, with the former coming away with the win via unanimous decision.

With 70,000 people flocking to Texas, and millions more watching on Netflix, all bore witness to a resounding victory for the Problem Child, as Paul won 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73, winning every single round following Tyson’s impressive start in the first three.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 17/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Jake Paul Bowing to Mike Tyson Raised Eyebrows

The Problem Child, with seconds remaining, stopped fighting his opponent

However, one of the more bizarre parts of the entire fight was the gestures made by the YouTube star in the final round, who decided to bow to Iron Mike, despite the fight not even being over, with 10 seconds remaining on the clock. What could have been viewed as a gesture of mockery, however, was met with appreciation across all of social media.

One of such people was none other than talkSPORT's online boxing editor, Michael Benson on X, who revealed his thoughts on Paul’s actions in the final round, and throughout the fight.

“Jake Paul ends the Mike Tyson fight by bowing to the legend. For all that can be said about Jake, he did the right thing by not pursuing the knockout tonight.”

While Paul’s actions were ultimately viewed as respectful, some have claimed that the gesture was actually a calculated PR move to regain the love of the people following their horror at the fact he was fighting a retired boxer who was his senior by almost three decades in the first place.

Close

Instead of looking like a boxer who just went eight rounds with a fighter who was well out of his prime, the Ohio-born star came out of the fight looking like someone with just as much respect for boxing traditions, and for one of the greatest boxers on the planet in his prime.

Body Language Expert on Jake Paul's Bow

Inbaal Honigman discussed the antics of Paul

Speaking about this moment, body language expert Inbaal Honigman explained to UNILAD: "Mike Tyson and Jake Paul acknowledge each other as they know the fight is nearing the end and Jake, in particular, is in awe of Mike and wants to show how much he respects and admires him.

"When Jake Paul bows to Mike Tyson, he is not only grateful, but he is sharing his relief to Mike as if to say, ‘it’s over, we did it.’"

Honigman went on to say this about Paul shaking the 58-year-old's hand after the fight: "Jake Paul has so much admiration for Mike Tyson and when he shakes his hand, it is to make sure that Mike Tyson understands how much he respects him. It is to show Mike that he did amazing at the age of 58, and he should be proud of himself. The handshake is also to say, ‘We got the job done, look at the venue, look at this being on Netflix, this is absolutely huge.’"

Mike Tyson Eyeing Logan Paul Next

Iron Mike asked for Jake's brother next, to which Logan responded rather disrespectfully

Of course, people couldn’t just leave Mike Tyson alone after it was clear to see that the days of the Baddest Man on the Planet were already done, with some fans' eyes lighting up at the possibility of a fight between Tyson and YouTuber and WWE Superstar Logan Paul, who is Jake’s brother. Honigman also had some insight to offer on the interaction between the two following the bell.