Highlights Chelsea set to sign Joao Felix in a £46m permanent deal despite already having a wealth of attacking options.

The pursuit of Felix is linked to offloading Conor Gallagher, which seems like a questionable decision.

Chelsea's baffling transfer decisions draw criticism from journalists and pundits, with concerns over squad depth and stability.

It's been a wild couple of years with Todd Boehly calling the shots at Chelsea and that has continued late into the summer of 2024. The latest eye-catching news coming out of Stamford Bridge is that Joao Felix looks set to return.

Despite having spent an underwhelming loan spell with the club, arriving in January 2023, the Atletico Madrid man is expected to join the Blues once more, this time in a permanent deal reported to be in the region of £46m.

The original plan was for Chelsea to sign Samu Omorodion from the Spanish club but after the deal fell through, instead of simply giving up on the deal, Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have decided to chase the Portuguese star instead. This largely appears to be so that the club can offload Conor Gallagher in the other direction.

For a number of different reasons, it's a baffling set of circumstances which must be extremely confusing – if not painful – for the club's loyal fanbase.

Chelsea Don't Need Felix

Already have too many forwards

First of all, the question with any transfer should be: do they need to sign this player. Considering the wealth of options the Blues already have in attack, the answer is a resounding no.

While it made a certain degree of sense to chase Omorodion – a true centre-forward who could provide an alternative to Nicolas Jackson and 18-year-old Marc Guiu (assuming the club move on David Datro Fofana, Armando Broja, and Romelu Lukaku before the end of the window) – they already have numerous player who operate in the same areas as Felix.

During his time on loan with the club in 2022/23, the Portuguese forward made most of his appearances as a left-winger or in the second striker role. While he can lead the line, he is certainly not a like-for-like alternative to Jackson. Per SofaScore, his Premier League heatmap showed he liked to play off the left, in the areas you'd expect an attacking midfielder to operate.

The issue is that the club already have Mykhailo Mudryk, Pedro Neto, Raheem Sterling, and Christopher Nkunku who arguably do their best work on the left-hand side of the attack as well. And even if you were to push Felix a little more centrally than he prefers, he'd then be clogging up the space where Cole Palmer best performs – who was already shunted out onto the right wing to accommodate Enzo Fernandez in an ill-fated tactical switch vs Manchester City.

Chelsea Attacking Squad Depth Preferred Position Player Striker Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, David Datro Fofana, Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku, Deivid Washington Left Wing Mykhailo Mudryk, Pedro Neto, Raheem Sterling, Tyrique George Right Wing Noni Madueke, Angelo Attacking Midfield Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Tino Anjorin, Omari Kellyman

Why Sell Gallagher Just to Sign Felix?

Moving beyond the fact that Felix isn't the right sort of player profile they need to be spending £46m on (not to mention his wages, around £100k-p/w at Atletico), there's the question of why they are so desperate to offload Gallagher in the first place.

Of course, there is incentive to sell. By virtue of him being an academy graduate, the midfielder's exit would represent pure profit and with the player unwilling to agree to the terms offered, there are fears he could leave for free. But let's not pretend a homegrown academy kid is desperate to move on.

If Boehly and co really wanted him to stay, they could surely tempt him with something longer than the two-year contract offer currently tabled. Seeing as they've been handing out far longer contracts to far less important teammates, it's no wonder Gallagher isn't happy. For context, Felix's fresh deal is expected to be six-years with an option for a seventh.

But Chelsea have decided those are the terms they will offer and with the Englishman non-commital they want him out. Atletico Madrid are the most likely candidates but they can't afford him unless Chelsea can first give them the money to do so by signing one of their players.

It's all a bit of a mess. The Athletic's Colin Millar summed up the madness of it all well on social media, writing: "Chelsea appear to be signing Joao Felix solely because they failed to sign Samu Omorodion and they need to give Atletico Madrid a lot of money so they can afford to sign Conor Gallagher. It really is an inexplicable way of running a football club."

"Chelsea fans must struggle to form any emotional attachment to a squad with such an insane turnover of players. Signing 15+ players every summer, many of whom they have no intention of ever playing. Selling off any youth-team player for 'amoritisation'. What a joyless process."

Carragher Baffled by Blues Business

"Stop buying players"

Millar isn't the only one to take issue with the strange way Chelsea have been operating, either. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher couldn't hide his bemusement when talking about the club recently.

He began: "Chelsea have just got to stop buying players. And players have got to stop signing for Chelsea. I don't know why as a player you'd look at that Chelsea project...why would you sign?"

While specially speaking about the latest rumours, he added: "You're signing Joao Felix. Tell me where he's going to play. They've signed Neto a week ago. Where's he going to play if you've already got Cole Palmer?"

While Felix is undoubtedly a very talented footballer, his career has not panned out as one would have expected since his €126m (£107m) move to Atletico Madrid in 2019. He has 34 goals and 18 assists with the Spanish club and has spent the bulk of the last two seasons on loan at Chelsea and then Barcelona.

At Stamford Bridge he scored just four goals and failed to pick up an assist (while also getting a red card) in 20 games. He now arrives to replace a much-loved acadamey kid in the form of Gallagher, providing depth in an oversubscribed squad position. New signings are always exciting but at this stage, Chelsea fans must be getting fed-up with the never-ending revolving door that has become their club.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 20/08/24).