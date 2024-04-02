Highlights Bogdan Bogdanović and coach Quin Snyder had a public spat during a game, but quickly reconciled through a handshake and hug.

The incident was a result of competitive personalities clashing, but they have a solid relationship built on mutual respect.

Bogdanović performed well in the game, hinting at a potential increase in trade value for the Hawks if they decide to rebuild.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, but tensions appeared to flare up between Bogdan Bogdanović and head coach Quin Snyder. However, the situation appears to have been cleared up.

With two minutes remaining in the game, and the Hawks up 113-96 over the Bulls, Bogdanović tossed a water bottle onto the ground during a timeout, which initiated a delay in the game. Bogdanović appeared to be upset about the incident and approached Snyder.

That is when Bogdanović became visibly angry at Snyder. He began shouting in his face and pointing fingers at himself. The interaction got intense enough that teammates had to separate the two.

Bogdanović and Snyder Quickly Buried the Hatchet

The Hawks' coach brushed off the incident postgame

Shortly after the incident, Snyder approached Bogdanović to shake his hand, and the two exchanged a hug, signaling that the incident was water under the bridge. This was reflected in the two parties’ postgame pressers.

“We are doing this almost every other minute or we are verbally fighting all the time, which is normal. That means we both care and everyone cares…Quin is my guy, for sure. And, he was pushing me through the whole year. We had this like, fights, little fights. It's normal that happens.” —Bogdan Bogdanović on his relationship with Snyder

According to Bogdanović, he and Snyder possess this type of relationship where the two are hard on each other, due to their competitive nature and sharing of passion for the game and winning on the court. While the interaction certainly did not look great from the public eye, Snyder confirmed the validity of Bogdanović’s comments.

“Bogi was terrific, and he and I are in a great place. I mean better than good, great. And I love how he played as well. He's defending, which has been a point of pride for him. The night he had, he was as efficient as you can be.” —Quin Snyder on his relationship with Bogdanović

Bogdanović had a terrific night on the court, in which he finished with 20 points, the most on the team. He also recorded four rebounds, six assists, and two blocks. He has turned it on in recent days, raising his trade value if the Hawks decide to rebuild in the offseason.

Bogdan Bogdanović - Stats Comparison Category 2023-24 Last 5 Games Career PPG 16.6 22.4 14.6 RPG 3.4 5.6 3.4 APG 3.1 4.6 3.3 FG% 42.6 49.3 43.8 3PT% 37.3 49.6 38.4

All in all, the exchange appeared to be caused by something Snyder said which triggered Bogdanović, who was already on the bench after playing 34 minutes. The altercation was not a case of the two rifting apart, according to the two, as they claim it is a normal part of their relationship.

The Hawks are now 35-40 after having won five out of their last six games and sit at 10th in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Bulls are just one game ahead of them in the East.

They are both over four games behind the Philadelphia 76ers and over six games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets. It is therefore safe to assume that the Bulls and Hawks will be the final two play-in teams at this point.