It is clear to say that the Atlanta Hawks have not played up to expectations in 2024. Headlined by a trio of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Bogdan Bogdanović should have been enough to propel the Hawks as one of the top teams in the East. Instead, it has landed them in 10th place, desperately fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Young has missed the last month with an injury, but even when he was on the court, it was clear the pairing of he and Murray had not worked out the way the organization had hoped. Bogdanović got off to a slow start, but has picked it up recently.

With all of these caveats to ponder, it begs the question of whether or not Bogdanović will be part of the team come this offseason. If not, his recent play has certainly cemented himself as a high-value return for the Hawks.

Hawks’ Desire to Rebuild

The Hawks possess pieces other teams are already interested in

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly seeking to add another superstar this offseason. A name that has consistently popped up for them has been Trae Young.

“Now, who's available? The one name I continually hear is Trae Young. He's been to Laker playoff games before. He's a Klutch Sports client. That's probably the most realistic one right now. And we'll see how that affects the [D'Angelo Russell] situation. We'll see how – you probably have to give up Austin [Reaves] in almost any third-star trade.” –Jovan Buha

According to Buha, the return for Young would likely be costly. He is averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game this season, but he has three seasons on a five-year, $215,159,700 contract remaining. If the Lakers do not wish to pay up, Bogdanović becomes another interesting name that the Hawks may be interested in shipping out, if they go full rebuild.

Bogdanović is averaging 16.6 points per game this season, along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from the three point range in 70 games this 2023-24 season.

Recent Excellence

Bogdanović has turned it on in recent games, raising his stats substantially

Most of Bogdanović’s season figures are down from his career high, but they barely take into account his recent play. In his last five games, Bogdanović is averaging 22.4 points per game, including a 38 point affair on Saturday night versus the Milwaukee Bucks – a game the Hawks lost.

Bogdan Bogdanović - Stats Comparison Category 2023-24 Last 5 Games Career PPG 16.6 22.4 14.6 RPG 3.4 5.6 3.4 APG 3.1 4.6 3.3 FG% 42.6 49.3 43.8 3PT% 37.3 49.6 38.4

Bogdanović recorded 10 rebounds in Saturday’s game, breaking a career high. In the fourth quarter, he put up 17 of his 38 points, which included two three-pointers in the final minute of the game. He came up clutch when it mattered, but it ultimately was not enough as the Hawks would lose by a score of 122-113.

His shooting over his last five games has been 49.3 percent from the field, and 49.6 percent from the three point range. Additionally, he is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over his last five. All of these marks are significantly higher than his overall season average.

The current-era Hawks appeared to have peaked in 2021, when they miraculously made the Eastern Conference Finals. They have not been able to reascend to that plain since, and are desperately hanging on to a play-in spot this year.

If they fall flat again, the Hawks may very well initiate a rebuild, and Bogdanović has certainly raised his trade value ahead of that potential rebuild.