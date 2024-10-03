Lionel Messi's explosion onto the scene as an explosive, precociously talented teenager captured the imagination of many a football fan. His subsequent evolution into an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, raised the bar of expectation for similarly talented youngsters. Particularly in the age of media hyperbole, scores of exciting young forwards across the globe have been labelled 'the next Messi' - particularly if they shared any of his characteristics.

But perhaps the first player to carry that label in earnest was Bojan Krkic, three years Messi's junior and a fellow graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. His title as 'the next Messi' was not simply media hype - there was genuine expectation that he would go on to follow in the footsteps of the great Argentine. Fast-forward to the present day and Bojan, still only 34, is long retired, having hung up his boots in March 2023 after playing for Vissel Kobe in Japan.

So how did a career of such great promise end this way? We take an in-depth look at the Spaniard's surprising career path.

'The Next Messi'

Bojan's breakthrough at Barcelona drew swift comparisons to Messi

Bojan's talent was viewed as so prodigious by those who were privileged enough to work with him as a teenager that he was thrust into first-team action less than a month after his 17th birthday, breaking Messi's record as the youngest player to ever feature in LaLiga. His Champions League debut came just three days later, making him the youngest Barcelona player to feature in the competition at the time. His prolific exploits for the club's youth teams - he remains their all-time top scorer, with 423 goals - generated belief that Bojan was ready to make an impact at senior level.

After hauls of 12, 10 and 12 goals across all competitions in each of his first three seasons, Bojan was handed the club's coveted number nine shirt following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to AC Milan in the summer of 2010. However, he failed to establish himself as a first-team regular and finished the season with just seven goals to his name. That would prove to be the end of his Barcelona career - he would never make a first-team appearance for the club again after the 2010/11 campaign.

Struggles in Italy

Bojan embarked on a series of short spells without finding a permanent home

Shortly before Bojan's 21st birthday, the young forward joined Serie A side AS Roma in an unusual deal that required the Italian club to pay an additional fee to make the move permanent and included a buyback clause for Barcelona should that option not be taken up in the following two summers.

A haul of just seven goals in his sole season with the Giallorossi prompted them to loan him out to fellow Serie A giants AC Milan, for whom he netted just three times. Bojan was sent back from Milan to Rome, who declined to pay the additional fee required to keep him, resulting in a return to Barcelona via the buyback clause. He was then loaned out once again to Ajax of the Netherlands, but that did not result in a permanent move either.

A Windy Night in Stoke

Bojan found an unexpected new home in England

Despite his fading reputation, Stoke City's capture of the now-firmly 'former' Barcelona prospect was considered something of a coup for the club - a prodigiously talented player who had largely been written off despite being yet to turn 24.

However, the Spaniard failed to prove a point to his doubters in his five years with the Potters, scoring a total of just 16 goals for the club and - towards the end - being loaned out once more, first to Mainz in Germany and then a return to Spain with Alaves. Neither spell was successful and his time at Stoke came to an unceremonious end, with the club now languishing in the Championship.

MLS and J-League

Before the age of 30, Bojan found himself playing outside of Europe

Following Bojan's departure from Stoke, the Spaniard left European football permanently and joined Montreal Impact in MLS on a two-year deal. However, he once again failed to impress and the Canadian side chose not to extend his contract following its expiry at the end of the 2020 season, leaving the former Barcelona star looking for a new home once more. He found it in the form of Japanese club Vissel Kobe, where he played between 2021 and 2022. He managed just one goal for the club, however, and was cut adrift again.

Without a club once more, Bojan - who had been hailed as Messi's heir - chose to hang up his boots at the age of just 32, bringing an end to a career that promised so much but ultimately failed to deliver. However, it is not all doom and gloom for the forward, who has since been given a position as football coordinator at Barcelona, where he has been tasked with overseeing the next generation of talent at La Masia. A fitting role for a player who shone so brightly in the academy.

