With the NBA Finals all but wrapped up, the offseason is almost upon us.

Rife with tantalizing storylines, juicy rumors and subjects of debate, this summer is set to be one of the most active and memorable offseasons in recent history.

As we've seen in the past, blockbuster trades and huge free agent signings have the ability to shift the NBA landscape overnight.

The Toronto Raptors acquiring Kawhi Leonard in 2018. The Oklahoma City Thunder swapping Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2019. The Boston Celtics completing their Big 3 with Kristaps Porzingis in 2023.

These are recent examples of moves that transformed franchises, paving the way for championships or making room for burgeoning superstars to grow into MVP candidates.

What big moves will we see in the coming months? Here are GIVEMESPORT's five bold predictions for the 2024 offseason.

Paul George signs with the Thunder

Paul George and the L.A. Clippers have not made much progress on contract extension talks, with reports claiming the team is unwilling to give the star wing a bigger contract than Kawhi Leonard 's three-year, $152.7 million extension that he signed in January.

It seems more and more likely that George opts out of his $44.1 million player option for next season, making him the most sought-after free agent on the market (unless LeBron James chooses to test free agency as well).

The 34-year-old is coming off his healthiest season in years, starting 74 games in the regular season — the most he's appeared in since 2018-19 with the Oklahoma City Thunder (77 games). George was voted to his second consecutive All-Star appearance in 2023-24 after averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Paul George - 2023-24 NBA Stats PTS 22.6 REB1 5.2 AST 3.5 FG% 47.1 3PT% 41.3

The Fresno State product will have no shortage of suitors this offseason, with the Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers emerging as the most intriguing landing spots for the nine-time All-Star. Signing with Oklahoma City might be the most appealing prospect for George, who could be the ideal star to pair with MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander .

Thunder general manager Sam Presti has almost $40 million in cap space to work with this summer, and is eager to accelerate his young team's championship window by adding a proven veteran, who had the best season of his NBA career in Oklahoma City in 2018-19. George averaged a career-high 28.0 points per game that season, finishing third in the MVP race and earning spots on the All-NBA and All-Defensive first teams.

Oklahoma City's needs go beyond just adding more star power, but bringing back a fan favorite could go a long way in taking the Thunder to the next level.

Bronny James Will Go in the Top 20 of the NBA Draft

Perhaps the biggest question looming over the 2024 NBA Draft is where Bronny James — LeBron's eldest son — will be selected come the end of June.

James' freshman season at USC was far from remarkable, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. Many have advised the 19-year-old to stay in school for at least one more year, but momentum towards a possible selection in the first round has only grown since Bronny declared for the draft in early April.

Drafting Bronny comes with the added bonus of potentially attracting his father to whichever market takes a chance on him, which adds a massive incentive to using a draft selection on the young guard.

While it's no guarantee LeBron will follow his son this offseason, the prospect of adding arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time to your team is an avenue worth considering; a course multiple teams are sure to explore in the weeks leading up to the draft.

2024 NBA Draft - Top 20 Order 1 Atlanta Hawks 2 Washington Wizards 3 Houston Rockets (Via BKN) 4 San Antonio Spurs 5 Detroit Pistons 6 Charlotte Hornets 7 Portland Trail Blazers 8 San Antonio Spurs (Via TOR) 9 Memphis Grizzlies 10 Utah Jazz 11 Chicago Bulls 12 Oklahoma City Thunder 13 Sacramento Kings 14 Portland Trail Blazers (Via GS) 15 Miami Heat 16 Philadelphia 76ers 17 Los Angeles Lakers 18 Orlando Magic 19 Toronto Raptors 20 Cleveland Cavaliers

Bronny going in the top-10 would be a stretch, but the 15-20 range is rife with tantalizing possibilities. With Miami reportedly eyeing a face lift, could they bring the James Gang back to South Beach for a ride into the sunset?

The 76ers have an abundance of cap space to work with this summer, and are reportedly prepared to offer James a max contract in free agency. Picking right behind them are the Lakers, James' current team; could they use their pick on Bronny to entice LeBron to see out his legendary career in Purple and Gold?

The Cleveland Cavaliers also represent an intriguing option. Facing a dilemma with their roster construction, should they take a swing at bringing LeBron and his family home to complete the full circle of his two decades in the NBA?

Hawks trade Dejounte Murray to the Spurs

Following another disappointing season, the Atlanta Hawks are looking for a serious facelift.

Multiple reports have revealed that the Hawks are looking to move one or both of their star guards, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray . While Young represents the more tantalizing prospect, Murray has garnered significant interest around the league, dating back to the trade deadline.

Atlanta has likely been answering calls from multiple NBA teams over the 27-year-old's availability, but perhaps one of the most realistic trade partners could come in the form of Murray's former team, the San Antonio Spurs .

The Spurs need a reliable playmaker and ball-handler to pair with Victor Wembanyama , and bringing back their late first-round pick from the 2016 Draft would instantly fill that need, without compromising the staunch defensive identity San Antonio is building.

Hawks - Spurs Trade Scenario Hawks Receive Spurs Receive Keldon Johnson Dejounte Murray Blake Wesley 2024 8th Overall Pick 2027 1st Round Pick

Murray has averaged over 6.0 assists per game over the last three seasons, including a career-high 9.2 helpers per game in his last season in San Antonio, as the lead guard for head coach Gregg Popovich. The former Washington product is also a proven scorer, averaging a career-high 22.5 points per game this season, while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite lining up for the league's fourth-worst defense in 2023-24 (118.4 Team Defensive Rating), Murray held his own on the defensive end, averaging the sixth-most steals (111) and sixth-most deflections (235) in the NBA this past season.

Keldon Johnson could be on the move this offseason, and could be a good finisher to pair with Young in the front-court for the Hawks. The eighth overall pick in this year's draft could be enough incentive for Atlanta to part with Murray, while also recuperating the 2027 first round pick they sent to the Spurs in the original trade between the two teams.

Klay Thompson Signs With the Magic

Klay Thompson is one of the biggest free agents of the coming offseason, and could very well be looking for a new home after 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors .

Thompson and the Warriors have made "no progress" on contract extension talks, and with Golden State currently stuck in a cap crunch, it seems the 33-year-old will be seeking the final big payday of his career elsewhere in the Association.

Enter the Orlando Magic , who would greatly benefit from Thompson's characteristic three-point shooting ability. Sure, Thompson is coming off his least productive season since 2012-13, and is a farcry from the two-way force he once was, but the 6-foot-6 sharpshooter could still be an impactful player as a movement shooter.

Klay Thompson - Stats Comparison Category 2023-24 Career PTS 17.9 19.6 FG% 43.2 45.3 3PT% 38.7 41.3

After an encouraging season, in which they finished with the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and the third-best defense in the NBA, the Magic are on the lookout for more offense after crashing out of the first round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers . Orlando ranked 30th in three-point makes per game (11.0), 29th in three-point attempts per game (31.3) and 24th in three-point percentage (35.2%).

Solution: add one of the greatest shooters to ever grace an NBA court. Simple.

Jimmy Butler Signs With the 76ers

One of the most talked about players heading into the summer is Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler .

After an injury-riddled season, Butler's future in Miami is very much up in the air, especially after a war of words with Heat team president Pat Riley reportedly "opened a lot of eyes around the NBA."

Butler has reiterated his desire to remain in South Beach, at least publicly, but many wonder if the six-time All-Star isn't better off pursuing a first NBA Championship with a team that is closer to contention.

The 34-year-old is under contract for another two years, with a $52 million player option for the 2024-25 season, which he will most likely opt out of.

The 76ers have emerged as frontrunners to potentially acquire Butler if the Heat were to offload the veteran wing this offseason, as Philly is reportedly prepared to offer Butler a max contract he is looking for when he hits the free agent market.

Philadelphia is familiar with Butler, of course, after the Marquette product featured in 55 games for the Sixers after he was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018-19 season.

Jimmy Butler - Stats Splits Category 2018-19 w/ 76ers (55 GP) 2023-24 w/ Heat (60 GP) PTS 18.2 20.8 REB 5.3 5.3 AST 4.0 5.0 FG% 46.1 49.9 3PT% 33.8 41.4 USG% 22.1 24.0

The 76ers opted against re-signing Butler in free agency the following offseason — a decision they reportedly regret in hindsight.

WIth only a handful of players signed for next season, Philadelphia has little choice than to offer Miami a plethora of picks and pick swaps in order to land Butler. They have the luxury of not having to match Butler's salary in the trade, as they project to have almost $60 million in cap space to work with this offseason.