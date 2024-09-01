Key Takeaways The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Paul George to form a new "Big 3" with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

A revamped bench led by Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson, and Andre Drummond will boost scoring.

Guerschon Yabusele, an Olympic standout, will be a key player in the Sixers' rotation.

It's been a busy year for the Philadelphia 76ers .

Last offseason, the franchise had a clear co-star alongside league MVP Joel Embiid in 10-time All-Star guard James Harden . Executive Daryl Morey had promised Harden a max contract, per The Athletic's Sam Amick. The organization denied this claim.

The situation led to Harden requesting a trade. He was eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers for Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, and multiple draft picks.

Instead of immediately pursuing more deals, Morey adopted a patient approach, maintaining the 2024 cap space for free agency. It paid off, as he landed nine-time All-Star forward Paul George . The Clippers were hesitant to commit major long-term money to PG13, given his injury history and age. This allowed the Sixers to sign him to a four-year, $212 million contract.

This season, the Sixers will have a newly configured Big 3 in Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey . Morey also reshuffled the supporting cast.

Philadelphia 76ers - Offseason Moves Additions Departures F Paul George G Buddy Hield F Caleb Martin F Nicolas Batum G Reggie Jackson G De'Anthony Melton G Eric Gordon C Mo Bamba F Guerschon Yabusele G Cameron Payne C Andre Drummond C Paul Reed

Here are three bold predictions for the new-look Sixers.

Sixers' Bench Will Rank Top-10 in Scoring

Eric Gordon, Andre Drummond, and Reggie Jackson lead a revamped bench unit

Last season, the Sixers' bench was only 23rd in the NBA in points per game.

After a busy offseason, their second unit will look vastly different, and they will have several new scoring options. Guard Eric Gordon has averaged double-digit points in each season of his 16-year career. Last season, he recorded 11.0 points per game for the Phoenix Suns , while shooting 37.8 percent from deep.

Veteran point guard Reggie Jackson is known as a microwave scorer. During his four-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers , he carried a large share of the offensive workload for stretches. Last season, he played a smaller role for the Denver Nuggets , but still averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists. Now, he will reunite with his friend and former teammate George in Philadelphia.

In 2022, Jackson credited George with "saving his career" when speaking at a youth summer camp.

"It really started making me question myself. Don't let anybody ever do this to you in life, take the fun out of the things that you love to do. I really was gonna retire. My lifeline, my brother here saved me."

Jackson's role may be limited, behind Kyle Lowry and Gordon, but he is still a quality depth option.

Center Andre Drummond is a capable inside scorer, as he averaged 8.4 points in only 17.1 minutes per game. He adds a reliable inside finisher to the rotation.

Overall, the revamped second unit should pack more offensive punch than before.

Guerschon Yabusele Will be a Key Rotation Player

Olympic standout will play a big role for the Sixers

Guerschon Yabusele reemerged on the NBA radar, following a standout run in the Olympics for the France national team. The former Celtic averaged 14 points and 3.3 rebounds for the silver medal squad. He poured in 20 points in the final game against the United States.

Subsequently, he signed a one-year deal with Sixers. The veteran has always been a strong, physical presence at forward. Last season, he showed immense growth as a shooter for Real Madrid. In 22 games of EuroLeague competition, he shot a blistering 48.1 percent from three-point range. While that may be unsustainable, it is an encouraging sign for his development.

With Batum gone, the Sixers do not have a clear backup power forward. Yabusele should slide into that role. If he continues to impress as a two-way player, he should see plenty of minutes this season.

Sixers Will Not Make the Conference Finals

Embiid and George have a checkered playoff history

On paper, the Sixers have plenty of talent. Unfortunately, questions linger.

Throughout his eight NBA seasons, Embiid has only had one healthy playoff run. That came back in the 2020 bubble playoffs, when the Sixers were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics .

Despite having a plethora of talented teammates (Maxey, Harden, Simmons, Jimmy Butler), Embiid has still not reached the Eastern Conference Finals in his career. Health has played a big factor in that.

George comes with his own complicated record. He has an extensive injury history, which included missing the entire 2023 postseason with a knee sprain.

When healthy, George has been wildly inconsistent in big moments. Famously, he struggled in the 2020 bubble playoffs. However, he bounced back in a big way in 2021, leading the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals. During that run, he averaged 26.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

Unfortunately, the pendulum swung backwards again in 2024. With Kawhi Leonard hurt, the Clippers relied on Harden and George to carry the team in their first round series against the Dallas Mavericks . Harden delivered, but George had trouble scoring the basketball.

In Game 3, he scored only seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-0 FT). That became a trend over the series. Across the Clippers' four playoff losses, George averaged only 15.5 points on a troubling 35.7/25.9/93.8 shooting split.

The George experience is a roller-coaster. At his peak, he is capable of matching up against any opponent in the league, but which version will the Sixers get this postseason?

In order for the Sixers to compete, they will need both Embiid and George to be healthy and performing well. It is certainly possible, but it feels foolish to count on it. Therefore, Embiid could still be chasing his first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2025-26.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.