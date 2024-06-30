Highlights In 2024, several NFL players are expected to undergo significant changes in their roles.

Quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Jarrett Stidham will have a chance to start.

Dameon Pierce could be traded, Javonte Williams may be demoted and more.

Just like that, the NFL season is quickly approaching, and training camp is set to begin in mid-July. It's felt like forever, but the NFL is finally back.

What makes training camp so exciting is that it is a real practice for the upcoming season. It's the first time we have any real insights into each team as a collective unit. It's the first time we get to see newly acquired players on their new teams, whether from free agency, trades, or the NFL Draft. It's the true beginning of the upcoming season.

There is so much excitement this year following an entertaining offseason. Rather than just talking about what we're hoping from every team, we can receive more insight into what's going on in practice. With so many moving pieces this offseason, training camp should be fun.

1 Will Levis & Titans Offense Dominate

Levis takes the next step with an improved offensive line and wide receiver corps.

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone is talking about second-year quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and even Bryce Young, but everyone has forgotten about Will Levis. While Levis was pretty inconsistent last season, he showed some flashes with his insane arm strength and ability to hang tight in the pocket. The Titans only improved the offensive passing attack by adding Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, setting Levis up for a great opportunity to succeed.

Levis will take advantage of this opportunity and have a strong training camp against his defense. With a year of experience and an improved supporting cast, his immense talent will finally show on the practice field. Outside of DeAndre Hopkins, Levis hasn't been put in a great position to succeed, with one of the league's worst offensive lines.

Things look much brighter in Tennessee this season, which is perfect timing with a second-year Levis.

2 Dameon Pierce Will Be Traded

Pierce's struggles in a Bobby Slowik offense eventually led to his departure out of Houston.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After his rookie season, Dameon Pierce appeared destined to become one of the NFL's best running backs. Despite all the good that has come with new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, the most disappointing part was the massive decline in year two by Pierce. Unfortunately, Pierce has struggled with Slowik's outside zone run scheme, which ultimately will lead to his departure.

Dameon Pierce Season Stats Year Rushing yards TDs YPC 2022 939 4 4.3 2023 416 2 2.9

The numbers say it all, and that ultimately led to Devin Singletary taking over as the lead back for the Houston Texans in 2023. With Singletary's departure, the Texans still felt they needed to upgrade at the running back position, which they did by trading for Joe Mixon. Even if head coach DeMeco Ryans says that Pierce will be part of a 1-2 combination, it's more likely that Pierce is traded to an RB-needy team like the Dallas Cowboys or the Los Angeles Chargers.

3 Aaron Rodgers Will Struggle Throughout Training Camp

Age and Rodgers' recent achilles injury will lead him to struggle all throughout camp.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

It's difficult enough for a 40-year-old quarterback to even be playing in the NFL, let alone at a high level. Then add that Rodgers tore his Achilles last season, and everything becomes much more difficult. It would be surprising if Rodgers wasn't good during the regular season, but he's bound to have a really difficult training camp against a very good New York Jets defense.

While the Jets' offense has some better-supporting talent in 2023, newly acquired wide receiver Mike Williams is still coming from a torn ACL, and the offensive line will need time to gel together. A talented defense like the Jets should be able to take advantage and have a strong training camp, while Rodgers and the offense can't seem to figure things out heading into the regular season.

4 Quentin Johnston Will Look Like a Different Player

New OC Greg Roman will play to Johnston's strengths

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Quentin Johnston was pretty horrific in his rookie season for the Chargers, but all hope is not lost. Former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore didn't do him any favors, forcing Johnston to play out of position in contested catch situations and playing vertically. With a new offensive coordinator, Roman can use Johnston in areas he thrives in with short and intermediate routes, working him horizontally to allow him to get the ball and work after the catch.

"Excellent speed, great guy. Can pretty much run any route there is," Roman said about Johnston. "We've done different things with him, not just lining him up outside."

Johnston may never live up to his first-round draft status, but he can certainly improve by working closer to the line of scrimmage and having an opportunity to excel after the catch. Roman has acknowledged Johnston's strengths, which will be a good sign for the Chargers in 2024.​​​​​​​

5 Broncos to Use RB Committee

Javonte Williams will no longer operate as a bell-cow RB

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

When the Denver Broncos drafted Javonte Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they expected to have their starting running back of the future. Unfortunately, a torn ACL had changed the trajectory of his career. 2023 was underwhelming, as he finished the season averaging 3.6 YPC with 774 rushing yards. In the last year of his rookie contract, a change could come to the Broncos running back room approach.​​​​​​​

Denver Broncos 2024 RB Depth Chart Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Audric Estime Jaleel McLaughlin Blake Watson

While the Broncos didn't invest much in the running back room this offseason, Sean Payton has talked about McLaughlin's work ethic. The team drafted Estime in the fifth round and signed Watson as an undrafted free agent. Rather than Williams carrying the load in training camp, there will be a true committee, with Estime and McLaughlin receiving equal touches as Williams.

6 Sam Darnold to Operate Exclusively as QB1

J.J. McCarthy takes a seat behind Darnold to develop

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. McCarthy isn't a lock to start for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, despite the team trading up to the 10th overall pick to select him. In fact, McCarthy won't receive an opportunity to work with the starters during training camp as Darnold cements himself early as the Vikings starting quarterback. Head coach Kevin O'Connell already said that Darnold would be the starter as of today, but it's going to go a step forward where McCarthy won't even see the time of day to work with the starters.

With how O'Connell talks about the quarterback situation, it would be a surprise to see McCarthy remove starting reps from the presumed Vikings starting quarterback. O'Connell will allow McCarthy to gain valuable experience and learn as the QB2 while Darnold prepares to revive his NFL career with his last chance as an NFL starting quarterback.

7 Wan'Dale Robinson to Be Favorite Target of Daniel Jones

Robinson will Jones' favorite target due to familiarity within the offense

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone is expecting Malik Nabers to be the New York Giants' WR1 immediately, but maybe it's someone else who will be a favorite target of Daniel Jones. In training camp, expect Robinson to be the most targeted wide receiver with more experience and an existing rapport with Jones.

This isn't to say he's more talented than Nabers, but Jones will need to build his confidence by returning from a torn ACL. Targeting a familiar face throughout training camp can help him regain his confidence and get this offense into the groove it so desperately needs.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Wan'Dale Robinson earned at least six targets in 45% of games in 2023.

Just because Robinson receives the bulk of the targets in training camp doesn't mean he will automatically be the WR1 in the regular season. Nabers is a far more versatile player, giving him more opportunities in this offense. But it will take some time for him to receive the number of touches he deserves as he learns this new offense.

8 Rico Dowdle RB1 Season

Dowdle will be the Cowboys' primary starting RB, not Ezekiel Elliott.

Credit: © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Within the two weeks of free agency, the Cowboys signed a running back to a new contract. Everyone is excited to see Ezekiel Elliott's return to Dallas, but Rico Dowdle will serve as the team's starting running back throughout training camp. Elliott had his least efficient season last year, averaging 3.5 YPC, while Dowdle finished the season averaging 4.1 YPC. Neither player was particularly impressive in 2023, but Dowdle was by far the better player, and there might be some untapped potential that the Cowboys try to bring out.

2023 was really the first season Dowdle saw meaningful carries. With his experience in the offense, he has an immediate edge over Elliott, who will be playing his first season in a Mike McCarthy offense. There's still a chance the Cowboys will bring in another running back via trade or free agency, like Pierce or Khalil Herbert. Until then, it's Dowdle's role to lose.

9 Jarrett Stidham Receives QB1 Snaps

Broncos' 2024 starting quarterback will come down to a training camp battle

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It's already assumed that Bo Nix and Zach Wilson will have a chance to be the Broncos starting quarterback, but don't count out Jarrett Stidham. Denver is currently a terrible situation for any quarterback to play in, alongside one of the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL. This may cause Payton to make some interesting decisions about who will start at quarterback in 2024.

Nix feels like the right choice at quarterback after the Broncos drafted him 12th overall, but they could also opt for Wilson, who the team traded for this offseason. But starting either quarterback in a bad situation only sets them up for failure, which gives Stidham an opportunity to compete for the job. The five-year veteran quarterback has been a career backup who hasn't had a chance to start much throughout his career. Payton could let him lead the group with his experience, as Nix and Wilson learn from behind him during training camp.

10 Tank Bigsby to Receive Increased Role in Jaguars' Offense

Travis Etienne Jr.'s inefficiencies open up opportunities for Bigsby

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Just a year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected RB Tank Bigsby out of Auburn in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bigsby's rookie season was extremely disappointing, finishing with 132 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and averaging 2.6 YPC.

​​​​​​​Travis Etienne Jr. wasn't very good either in the run game, considering his volume, with 1,008 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and an average of 3.8 YPC. He was still better than Bigsby, but he also had much more volume. Etienne Jr. was clearly a much better player in the passing game, but overall, the Jaguars' run game was putrid.​​​​​​​

It's unlikely that Bigsby will jump ahead of Etienne Jr. as the Jaguars' starting running back, but you can expect Bigsby to have an increased role in training camp. It was a wasted pick if the Jaguars can't see what they have in the second-year running back in camp. Expect the team to explore a more balanced running back room with more involvement from Bigsby.