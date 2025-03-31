Football fans have expressed concern for Jens Odgaard after the Bologna forward was seen with a bizarre mark on the back of his neck during Saturday’s Serie A clash with Venezia. Bologna won the match 1-0 thanks to Riccardo Orsolini’s 49th-minute goal, but it was Odgaard who found himself going viral on social media during the game.

The reaction from fans online, per The Sun, included: “What is that thing? A zombie bite?" and "Is that a tattoo or a shark bite on the back of Jens Odgaard's neck?”.

Related 15 Worst Injuries in Football History (Ranked) There have been some absolutely horrific injuries over the years.

Odgaard Explains Neck Mark

Dane insists it's nothing for fans to worry about

As puzzled fans tried to work out what the painful-looking bright red ring on Odgaard’s neck was, the man himself took to Instagram after the match to explain the situation. The 26-year-old wrote next to a smiling emoticon: "It's just a medicine I'm using for my neck, nothing serious."

"Good to know,” one fan responded. “You had us worried for a while. There were some crazy theories floating around."

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo add that Odgaard’s mark is the result of medical therapy that the Serie A player is undergoing for a dermatological problem. Due to the pills that the Dane is taking, the report claims, the strange red mark has subsequently appeared.

The mark on his neck didn’t prevent Odgaard from playing the full 90 minutes for Bologna, who currently sit fourth in the Serie A table following their narrow victory against Venezia. While a title challenge appears unlikely with only eight games remaining, a top-four finish would still be a superb achievement from Odgaard and his teammates.

Serie A Standings (As of March 31, 2025) Position Club Points 1. Inter Milan 67 2. Napoli 64 3. Atalanta 58 4. Bologna 56 5. Juventus 55 6. AS Roma 52