With WWE on the Road to WrestleMania, their past few weekly episodes have emanated live from Europe. Having dipped their toes in Spain and Belgium so far, the two nights the company have spent in Barcelona and Brussels have led to some of the loudest crowds in recent memory. The WWE Universe in Italy continued the theme of raucous European crowds as they serenaded Randy Orton to the ring in must-watch fashion.

Randy Orton has always produced loud receptions wherever he has been. A future WWE Hall of Famer that fans are always appreciative of watching, it is only in recent times that his entrance has received fan interaction. An entrance that is always filled with swagger and intensity, the Viper's iconic 'Voices' theme song has played in arenas for several years. The WWE Universe finally serenaded the 14-time World Champion with the song. Making himself seen in Bologna, Italy, for WWE SmackDown, it was no different, as the Italian crowd brought the noise.

Randy Orton's Must-Watch Entrance

The Italians loved the iconic theme song

An entrance that has finally clicked on, Orton and Cody Rhodes are two WWE Superstars whose entrances have become their own spectacles. With SmackDown moving on from Barcelona and landing in Bologna, Italy, the WWE Universe around the globe was excited to witness the palpable atmosphere of another European crowd.

Kicking off the show in dramatic fashion, Orton was the first WWE Superstar on the SmackDown menu, as his iconic theme song drowned out the arena. Clearly feeling the moment, the Italians in attendance made sure to give Orton the respect his career deserves as they sang along to the Viper's ring walk. A moment that seemed to mean a lot to Orton, it won't be the last time his legendary song is sung back to him.

Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 Plans

A huge match is seemingly announced

Having returned at the Elimination Chamber, following a spell on the sidelines following an injury inflicted by Kevin Owens, the Viper picked up where he left off and continued his feud with WWE's Prizefighter. With the pair involving themselves in a promo segment on SmackDown, Owens suggested the duo team up and go for the Tag Team Championships.

An idea that the Viper swiftly shot down, Orton made it clear that he wanted to face Owens at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. A match that the WWE Universe is hyped for, the inevitable punt kick from Orton will receive just as loud a reaction as his entrance does.