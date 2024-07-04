Highlights Manchester United are reportedly interested in Bologna's Dan Ndoye, scouting him after his Euro 2024 display.

Inter Milan are also considering Ndoye as a potential signing, with Denzel Dumfries' exit on the cards.

United are reluctant to meet Everton's £70m valuation for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Bologna forward Dan Ndoye, who is a reported target for Manchester United, is being scouted by several clubs this summer, but no side has yet advanced in negotiations, Fabrizio Romano has reported to GIVEMESPORT.

Last week, Italian journalist Luca Bendoni reported Manchester United’s interest in Ndoye – the Red Devils have reportedly gathered information on the Switzerland international’s availability.

According to Bendoni, United requested information on Ndoye immediately after his impressive display against Germany in Euro 2024 – the winger stunned Julian Nagelsmann’s side with an early goal in the final matchday of Group A.

Bendoni suggests Ndoye is well-known by United’s part-owners INEOS, as he played for both Nice and Lausanne, two clubs belonging to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s global company.

United are keen to add a right-sided winger this summer – the Red Devils have recently missed out on Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise, who decided to join Bayern Munich.

Ndoye isn't the only player linked with a move to Old Trafford from Bologna, with United pushing for the signature of Joshua Zirkzee.

GMS have previously reported that United are expecting five signings this summer, including at centre-back and left-back after an injury-hit season which saw the Red Devils finish with a negative goal difference in the Premier League.

Ndoye Eyed by Serie A Clubs

After impressing at Bologna

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that multiple clubs are scouting Ndoye at the moment as he continues to impress in Euro 2024, where he helped Switzerland reach the quarter-finals:

“There are many clubs scouting the player. He's done very well for Bologna this season. Now, at the Euros, he’s doing very well again, but at the moment, it’s still not something advanced or concrete with any club.”

According to reports in Italy, Ndoye has become a ‘genuine candidate’ for Inter Milan this summer as the Nerazzurri prepare for Denzel Dumfries’ potential exit.

Inter director Dario Baccin was reportedly spotted in the stands for the Euro 2024 clash between Switzerland and Scotland as he watched Ndoye in action.

The 23-year-old, who joined Bologna only 12 months ago from Basel, helped Thiago Motta’s side finish fifth in Serie A, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in history.

A versatile winger, Ndoye was deployed on both flanks of the attack in Motta’s squad last season as he registered four goal contributions for Bologna in all competitions.

Dan Ndoye's Serie A Stats (2023-24) Games 32 Goals/assists 1/2 Progressive carries per 90 4.47 Expected goals per 90 0.25

Branthwaite ‘Too Expensive’ for United

Reluctant to meet Everton’s valuation

Everton’s asking price for defender Jarrad Branthwaite is considered to be too high by Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees have set an asking price of £70m for Branthwaite, forcing United to look elsewhere in their search for a new centre-back this summer.

Despite agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old earlier last month, the Red Devils are now identifying other options, including Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

According to reports in the Netherlands, United have offered de Ligt a five-year deal as he looks to depart Bundesliga after two seasons at Bayern.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-07-24.