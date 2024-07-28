Highlights The Chargers hired run-game enthusiast Jim Harbaugh as head coach after firing Brandon Staley.

LA signed new RBs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins and drafted Kimani Vidal in the sixth round of this year's draft.

The Chargers' RB1 position is up for grabs, with Vidal, Edwards, and Dobbins competing for the role.

After three consecutive seasons of failing to meet expectations, including a 5-9 record last year, the Los Angeles Chargers parted ways with head coach Brandon Staley and brought in Jim Harbaugh as the new man in charge. Harbaugh, known for his aggressive run-first approach during his previous stints at Stanford, San Francisco, and Michigan, is expected to bring the same philosophy to his first season with the Chargers.

With Austin Ekeler now a Washington Commander and Joshua Kelley currently a free agent, the Chargers lost the duo that accounted for 87 percent of their running back carries last season. To fill the void, LA signed former Ravens backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins and drafted Kimani Vidal in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

As training camp begins, the Chargers' RB1 job is wide open, with Edwards, Dobbins, and Vidal each bringing unique experiences and skill sets to the table.

The Veteran: Gus Edwards

In his fifth season in the league, Gus Edwards logged the most carries in a single season of his career (198) and his first over 150. However, with the increased workload, Edwards' efficiency on the ground sharply declined.

Edwards averaged career-lows in yards per carry (4.1), missed tackles forced per attempt (0.13), and yards after contact per attempt (2.7) last season, according to PFF. The drop in yards after contact is particularly concerning, as Edwards is a bigger, physical runner who often relies on his bruising running style to churn out yards. According to Next Gen Stats, Edwards generated -0.11 EPA per carry in 2023, the lowest in a season in his career.

Gus Edwards by Season (PFF) Season Yards after Contact per Attempt 2023 2.7 2022 3.6 2020 3.3 2019 3.4 2018 3.2

Edwards is also a non-factor through the air. Last season, Edwards saw a career-high in targets with 12, resulting in a career-high 12 receptions. His career-high in receptions ranked 66th among running backs last year.

Edwards shines in short-yardage situations, specifically around the goal line. His 13 rushing touchdowns last season were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. Eleven of them came on goal-line rushes (inside the three-yard line), per Next Gen Stats, trailing only Jalen Hurts' 13 powered by the tush-push.

Most Rushing TDs on Goal Line Carries in 2023 (NGS) Player Rushing TDs Jalen Hurts 13 Gus Edwards 11 Raheem Mostert 10 Josh Allen 8 Christian McCaffrey 8 David Montgomery 8

Entering his age-29 season and first with the Chargers, Edwards is the early favorite to be LA's starting early-down running back. However, any continued decline in his efficiency and limited skill set could open opportunities for the other backs competing for playing time.

J.K. Dobbins: Health Concerns

Dobbins has missed 42 games since entering the NFL in 2020

Dobbins, a former second-round pick and the second-most prolific rusher in Ohio State history, burst onto the NFL scene midway through his rookie season in 2020 with the Ravens.

According to Next Gen Stats, Dobbins' +139 rushing yards over expected from Week 8 to the end of the regular season in 2020 was the fourth-most among running backs, trailing only Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, and fellow rookie Jonathan Taylor.

Dobbins entered the 2021 preseason with high expectations and excitement, only to suffer a devastating torn ACL in a Ravens preseason game, causing him to miss the entire 2021 season. In 2022, complications related to his knee rehab forced him to miss nine more games. Just as he seemed to have overcome his knee issues, Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season, sidelining him for the rest of the year.

J.K. Dobbins Missed Games by Season Season Missed Games 2023 16 2022 9 2021 17 2020 0

Unfortunately for Dobbins, data suggests that a torn Achilles, especially when combined with a previous torn ACL, is often a career-altering injury for NFL running backs. Their explosiveness and elusiveness rarely return to pre-injury levels.

However, NFL analyst and Chargers radio color commentator Daniel Jeremiah remains optimistic about Dobbins, advising fantasy drafters to consider him due to his impressive performance when healthy. While history may not be on Dobbins' side, if he can return to his former self, he could contend for the Chargers' lead RB role.

The Sixth-Round Rookie

Vidal tied for the second-most explosive runs in the NCAA last season

Even after signing Edwards and Dobbins in free agency, the Chargers weren't done adding talent to their roster, selecting running back Kimani Vidal out of Troy in the sixth round of the draft. Despite coming from a small school, Vidal was a standout in the Sun Belt, finishing inside the top three in the NCAA in rush attempts, rushing yards, yards after contact, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs, according to PFF.

Kimani Vidal Rushing Stats in 2023 (PFF) Metric Total NCAA Rank Rush Attempts 295 1st Rush Yards 1,661 2nd Rushing Yards After Contact 1,056 T-2nd Missed Tackles Forced 94 2nd Explosive Runs 47 T-2nd

Vidal is not only explosive on the ground but also arguably the Chargers' best pass-catching running back already. With Edwards' career-high at 12 receptions in a season and Dobbins hauling in just 27 over his career, Vidal's receiving skillset stands out. Over his four seasons at Troy, Vidal recorded 26, 22, 26, and 18 receptions, tied for 19th-most among NCAA running backs since 2020.

At 5'8" and 213 pounds, Vidal profiles as an every-down back in the NFL and is most comparable to Isiah Pacheco, according to PlayerProfiler. If Vidal can have a breakout season like Pacheco did in his rookie year, he has every opportunity to become the Chargers' top running back in 2024.

