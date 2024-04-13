Highlights Hyland shined with 37 points, 9 assists and 3 steals for the Clippers on Wednesday, despite being overlooked at times.

Hyland thrives when given the opportunity, averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in important games down the stretch.

Hyland, while facing challenges, learns from NBA vets like Harden, Westbrook to stay ready and be a great teammate.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland exploded for 37 points as a shorthanded LA squad attempted to take down the Phoenix Suns. Hyland also added nine assists and three steals, looking every bit like the two-way playmaker the Clippers want him to be.

Despite arguably being overlooked by Clippers head coach Ty Lue, Hyland has routinely stepped up when his number has been called. Indeed, last month, Hyland played at least 10 minutes per game during an eight-game stretch in which they faced seven teams bound for the postseason.

In those games, he averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 44.8 percent shooting from three.

Before facing the Utah Jazz on Friday night, Hyland was asked about his mindset after his high-scoring affair, particularly when he's played a minute role all season.

"Yeah, man that was really fun, honestly. Just going out there and playing freely. Tried to get the win, but you know I definitely had a historic night. But man that was just fun though. I ain't gonna lie, that was definitely fun."

"I feel like when you put the work in going out there, I feel like is easy. Put the work in with nobody watching, nobody in the gym with you, nobody believing in you sometimes when you not playing. You get bashed but you gotta block all that stuff out. You gotta walk with God and you gotta believe in His faith and that's what I've been doing on this journey of mine is just waiting (for) my time. When my number is called, just go out there and perform at the level I know I can perform at."

Asked about the advice he's received from teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook, Hyland says, "just staying ready."

"I know who I'm dealing with over here. Just a vet team. Just learning though. I feel like that's the biggest thing for me right now. Just learning under these guys. They've had Hall of Fame careers. I understand what we're going for right now, so we all on the same page right now. So I feel like that's something that I've been locked in on. Just trying to be the best teammate I can be."

Hyland Has Had Up-and-Down Career

Struggled to find role at NBA level

Hyland is among the more popular guards in the NBA because of his flashes of promise while with the Denver Nuggets. Selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of VCU, the Delaware native landed on the All-Rookie team after averaging 10.1 points per game on 36.6 percent shooting from three. More than productive, with his showmanship, tight ball-handling, and instinctive scoring, Hyland's street-ball style is also aesthetically pleasing.

Bones Hyland — By The Numbers Season MPG PPG APG 3P% 2021-22 19.0 10.1 2.8 36.6 2022-23 19.4 11.8 3.1 37.1 2023-24 14.2 6.6 2.4 33.1

However, needing to improve as an on-ball defender and facilitator, he wasn't trusted to handle a significant role in the NBA Playoffs. Eventually, Hyland grew disgruntled in Denver. He believed there wasn't enough transparency from the coaching staff, as he was unclear about what his role would be from one game to the next.

Traded to Los Angeles in just his second season, Hyland quickly learned that the grass isn't greener on the other side. After averaging 19.2 points per game with the Nuggets, he's been averaging just 15.5 points per game with the Clippers. This season, he's averaged a career-low 14.2 points per game, playing fewer than 10 minutes in 16 of the 36 games that he's played.