Highlights Bones Hyland led the LA Clippers with a career-high 37 points but started cramping in the 4th quarter.

Hyland's style as a score-first guard adds versatility to the Clippers' offense for playoffs.

The Clippers will face the Mavericks in the playoffs - Hyland's performance could make him an x-factor.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns went toe-to-toe once again, with the Suns picking up the 124-108 victory on Wednesday night. This came just one day after the Clippers embarrassed the Suns in a 105-92 win, in which they led by as much as 37 points. Los Angeles played this game without their main core, as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac were all inactive. Despite being severely undermanned, Bones Hyland nearly led the Clippers to victory but was derailed for one reason.

Hyland was inserted into the starting lineup and was the one saving grace for the Clippers, finishing with a career-high performance.

Bones Hyland Stats vs. Phoenix Suns Category Stats PTS 37 AST 9 REB 4 3PM 6

The VCU product displayed what made him such an intriguing prospect following his electric rookie season with the Denver Nuggets. Hyland had 24 points in the first half but slowed down in the final 24 minutes of action. Following the game, when speaking to reporters, Hyland pointed to one reason that prevented him from imposing his will on this game.

"I started cramping a bit in the fourth quarter. Man they got lucky, I ain't gonna lie... I really wanted that win." - Bones Hyland

Since the addition of James Harden in November, Hyland has been a casualty in a decrease in playing time. The third-year guard has only played in 36 games this season with only five of the missed games ruled inactive. The 43 minutes he played in Wednesday night's matchup against the Suns is not just a season-high but a career-high. Hyland's offensive surge showcased another tool at the disposal of head coach Tyronn Lue, to use in the postseason.

Hyland Provides a Fresh Look for the Clippers Ahead of Playoffs

The young guard could add a different look to help the Clippers with a deep run

Hyland's style of play is very sporadic since he is a score-first guard. When the shot isn't falling, he doesn't have reliable defensive skills that can keep him on the court amid offensive struggles. However, his improved playmaking and comfortability in a backup role can provide versatility to the Clippers' offensive schemes.

In the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Hyland showcased that he can perform on the biggest stage, scoring 20 points off the bench in Game 3 of the Clippers' first-round series against the Suns. Hyland displayed a sense of ease and gave the coaching staff a reason to trust him in high-risk situations.

The Clippers are loaded with guard depth with Harden starting and Westbrook being the designated back-up. However, anything can happen in a seven-game series and maintaining a long list of options is always a good problem to have.

Following the events on Wednesday night, the Clippers are locked into facing the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs. This would mark the third time the two teams have faced off in the postseason since 2020. Dallas is currently playing their best brand of basketball and the Clippers will need all hands on deck to come out on top. This performance could be the moment that instilled the confidence needed for Hyland to be a potential x-factor in the playoffs.