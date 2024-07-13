Highlights Booker T believes John Cena is the greatest WWE superstar of all time, acknowledging his impact on the industry over 20 years.

Booker T has revealed that he thinks John Cena is the greatest WWE superstar of all time. In its over 70-year history, the WWE has seen some serious talent walk through its doors. From world superstars like Hulk Hogan to otherworldly characters such as The Undertaker and high-flyers like Rey Mysterio, the company have profited from some truly iconic names in its existence, but the question always remains over who the best to ever pass through WWE truly is.

Due to its very nature, the debate is one which will never have a definitive answer, with fans and critics alike all having differing opinions on who the greatest is, but some names tend to crop up more than others when the topic is discussed. Nowadays, WWE themselves have even started lean in to the conversation over the greatest superstar of all time, particularly with regard to Cena.

When the trumpets of his iconic theme song hit the speakers, lead commentator Michael Cole doesn’t hesitate to tell the viewers his personal viewpoint that Cena is WWE’s greatest of all time, and this moniker has even been given to the star on occasion by the ring announcers as he makes his entrance. Particularly in recent years, the company has been noticeably pushing the notion that the five-time WrestleMania main eventer is the best to ever do it, and this appears to be something that Booker T agrees with.

Booker T Has Cena Ranked Just Above Ric Flair

He revealed as much on his podcast

To give his two cents on the subject on his ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, the current NXT co-commentator discussed Cena’s case for being considered the ‘GOAT’, citing how much he’s done for the business and his rise in Hollywood as reasons why he has usurped his peers.

“He's put in the work. He's the GOAT. He's done so much for the business, man. He really has. He's been an ambassador in so many ways. A lot of people don't see the work that John Cena did to get to that point where he is now, as far as this level of stardom in professional wrestling as well as Hollywood... He always took it and made something out of it."

Booker has a good point. Over the course of 20+ years, Cena has built quite the legacy for himself. Throughout countless championships and iconic moments, he's been at the forefront of some of WWE's greatest milestones and there are few who have accomplished even half of what he's done.

Cena's Recent Retirement Announcement Has the World Talking

Many are reflecting on his career

At present, Cena is an incredibly popular talking point in the world of professional wrestling due to his retirement announcement at Money in the Bank 2024. At the event, he revealed that 2025 will be the last year to see the leader of the Cenation step between the ropes, giving us a maximum of 18 months left of his illustrious career. As such, everyone with a connection to the industry has been reflecting on what Cena has given to wrestling over the last two decades. He has a record 16 world championships under his belt in the company, and may even reach a new height of 17 before all is said and done.

Cena has also had memorable stints with the United States Championship, particularly in 2015 when his open challenge aimed to shine a spotlight on the next generation every week on Raw. Interestingly, the 47-year-old has never been able to call himself Intercontinental Champion, but he may look to rectify this before 2025 is over.

With so much success to look back on, it’s no surprise that Cena is up there in terms of the greatest of all time, and it’s certainly an opinion held by many more across the wrestling world. As always, as more comes out about John Cena ahead of his impending retirement in 2025, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.