The WWE Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who transcended the professional wrestling business with larger-than-life personalities, incredible creative minds and in-ring abilities.

Those inducted have often been forced to overcome many obstacles on their path to success, and only seven inductees have been honoured twice with two Hall of Fame rings. Among those are Shawn Michaels (D-Generation X), Bret Hart (The Hart Foundation), and Hulk Hogan (New World Order), whose contributions to wrestling as single performers and as part of groups were acknowledged.

The legendary trio more than deserved their place among WWE royalty and have remarkable legacies to be proud of after becoming all-time greats of pro wrestling. That said, there perhaps hasn't been a more profound story of redemption upon becoming a Hall of Famer than Booker T's.

Booker T's Inspiring Story Of Criminality And WWE Hall of Fame Destiny

Booker T. Huffman Jr spent nineteen months in jail

Booker T became one of the most beloved wrestlers during his twenty-five-year-plus career, becoming a 'five-time, five-time' WCW World Heavyweight Champion and a one-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He became the second African-American wrestler in history to win a world title in the Stamford-based promotion.

Huffman grew up in Houston, Texas, and was the youngest of eight siblings, latching onto his brother and eventual Harlem Heat tag partner, Stevie Ray. His father sadly died when he was just 10 months old, and by the age of 13, his mother also passed away. This tough upbringing significantly affected him, sending him down a dark path of crime because