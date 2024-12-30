Bookmakers expect up to five championship belts in the UFC to change hands in the next 12 months, and one bookie in particular — Draftkings — is offering odds that show there are five specific favorites who have been tipped to take the title in 2025.

Five may seem like a high number but consider this: This year, there were 20 championship bouts and the belt changed hands six times. Current champions include Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, and Islam Makhachev in the men's roster, and Julianna Pena, Valentina Shevchenko, and Zhang Weili in the women's roster.

Some of the above, and Jones in particular, are considered dominant rulers. And so, if one, or more, of them lost, it would send shock-waves through the industry. But that is exactly what betting odds suggest will happen.

Five New Champions Could be Crowned in 2025

That's according to betting lines from Draftkings