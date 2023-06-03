Bordeaux are at risk of not getting promoted to Ligue 1 in France after their match against Rodez was abandoned.

The referee called a halt to the tie after a supporter ran onto the pitch to assault Rodez goalscorer Lucas Buades.

Six-time Ligue 1 champions Bordeaux were relegated from the top division last season after finishing bottom of the table.

But their campaign in France’s second tier looked as if it was going to plan, with Les Girondins coming into yesterday’s final match in the hunt for promotion.

They were level on points with FC Metz, and only needed to better their result to secure promotion.

Match abandoned after ugly scenes

However, there was an unexpected turn of events 22 minutes into the game.

Just last weekend, there was a late twist in the 2. Bundesliga promotion race, with Hamburg fans invading the pitch after beating Sandhausen, only for Heidenheim to score two goals in added time and pip them to an automatic promotion spot.

But while those scenes were incredible to watch, these were much more unsavoury.

Rodez dealt a big blow to Bordeaux’s promotion hopes when Buades opened the scoring for the visitors.

As he celebrated with his teammates, a home supporter ran onto the pitch and pushed Buades in the face.

The goalscorer collapsed to the ground and, as per the Guardian, had to later be taken off on a stretcher.

The Guardian’s report went on to say that after both teams had gone into their dressing rooms, the referee confirmed that the match would not restart, confirming that Buades had suffered a concussion.

Not what either set of players would have hoped for on the day. You can watch the incident for yourselves below.

Watch: Bordeaux match abandoned after supporter assaults player

What now for Bordeaux?

What now needs to be decided is whether the match will be resumed.

The disciplinary committee of French football’s governing body, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has confirmed that they would meet on Monday to discuss what action to take.

However, the situation has been complicated as Metz and Bordeaux were meant to play at the same time.

With Metz winning 3-2, Bordeaux now know that if the match resumes, they need a goal difference swing of four in their favour to go up.

Nevertheless, club President Gerard Lopez has confirmed that he will be at the meeting to try and ensure the match is resumed.

“I'd like to see this played out in sporting terms on the pitch, it's still football,” he said, as per BBC Sport.

“We'll be present at the committee meeting on Monday and we'll assert all our rights, as well as appealing if need be.”

Additional complications come from Rodez now also knowing that a victory would ensure survival, following Annecy’s loss to Paris FC.

And chairman Pierre-Olivier Murat hinted that he did not want the tie to resume.

﻿“Resume or replay the match? I've never seen matches played after the last day,” he said.