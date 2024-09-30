Two sides who got off to comfortable winning starts in this season's edition of the UEFA Champions League will square off on Tuesday night, with last season's beaten finalists Borussia Dortmund welcoming Scottish giants Celtic to the Signal Iduna Park.

You would have to travel back to 1987 to find the last time Celtic defeated Borussia Dortmund, beating them 2-1 in a UEFA CUP Second Round First Leg in Glasgow in their first ever meeting. Since then, however, Dortmund have been the victors on a further three occasions, winning that particular second leg in 1987 and winning both legs of a fresh clash in 1992.

In their first meeting in 32 years, Celtic make the trip to Germany with a worrying record in their holsters, having travelled to face German opposition on 14 occasions and being yet to record a single victory, losing 11 of those fixtures and scoring a paltry five goals - starting with a 1976 loss to Sachsenring Zwickau in the UEFA Cup Winner's Cup.

With the Scottish champions having won every game they have played this season, their toughest test awaits in Borussia Dortmund, who soundly defeated Club Brugge in their opening fixture of this year's competition, while Celtic secured a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.

With the sides set to clash on Tuesday night, here are some of the best odds on the market for the contest, matched with our personal GIVEMESPORT predictions.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Result Odds

The hosts are the betting favourites

The German hosts are expected to be walking away with three points to their name on Tuesday night, being booked in at 12/15, against a longshot 5/1 for the visiting Hoops.

Dortmund currently sit in fifth position in the Bundesliga, played in part by a dismal 5-1 drubbing at the hands of VfB Stuttgart before the international break, but they roared into a fine starting fashion in this season's Champions League. When faced by a trip to Belgium, they dismissed Club Brugge 3-0, with a Jamie Gittens brace being followed by a late Serhou Guirassy penalty to ensure the victory.

Their visitors, despite the negative outlook from the bookies, are no slouches this season either, having not conceded a single goal in their first six league games and winning all six in that time - before making their way smoothly beyond Bratislava in their European opener.

Celtic's mighty early-season form may prevent a total whitewash, but their European traveling woes coupled with the star quality of Dortmund's squad sees the betting predictions heavily favour a Dortmund win.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Lines Implied probability % Dortmund to win 12/25 1.48 -208 67.6 Draw 15/4 4.75 375 21.1 Celtic to win 5/1 6.00 500 16.7

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Scoreline Odds

Dortmund to win, but Celtic could score

According to the bookies, the most likely outcome for this game will be either a 2-0 or 2-1 victory for the hosts, with both scorelines being priced at 15/2.

Dortmund carry with them a squad filled with quality that is perceived to be too much for Celtic to handle, especially given their historical problems on the European road. But the Hoops' recent form may likely see them trouble the Bundesliga side's net.

The onus may be on Brendan Rogers' side to soak up the pressure and launch counter-offense where applicable. But with no fewer than 11 of Dortmund's 18 goals this season coming within the final 30 minutes of a match, Celtic would be wise not to try and cling on, and instead ensure they always have some threat going forward.

B. Dortmund vs Celtic - Five scorelines with lowest odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Lines Implied Probability % Dortmund win 2-1 15/2 8.50 750 11.8 Dortmund win 2-0 15/2 8.50 750 11.8 Draw 1-1 8/1 9.00 800 11.1 Dortmund win 1-0 17/2 9.50 850 10.5 Dortmund win 3-1 10/1 11.00 1000 9.1

The bookies are leaning toward a scoreline where both sides find the net, which may open up some smart prices when casting an eye toward the Over/Under Goal markets.

B. Dortmund vs Celtic Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Lines Implied Probability % Over 0 goals 1/40 1.03 -3333 97.1 Exactly 0 goals 16/1 17.00 1600 5.9 Over 1 goal 1/6 1.17 -588 85.5 Under 1 goal 16/1 17.00 1600 5.9 Over 2 goals 8/15 1.53 -189 65.4 Under 2 goals 4/1 5.00 400 20 Over 3 goals 13/10 2.30 130 43.5 Under 3 goals 6/4 2.50 150 40 Over 4 goals 3/1 4.00 300 25 Under 4 goals 8/13 1.62 -161 61.7 Over 5 goals 6/1 7.00 600 14.3 Under 5 goals 1/4 1.25 -400 80 Over 6 goals 14/1 15.00 1400 6.7 Under 6 goals 1/10 1.10 -1000 90.9

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Goalscorer Odds

Guirassy, Malen tipped to strike

The lower odds are for Borussia Dortmund's attacking options, with the five lowest all from the Black-Yellows led by Serhou Guirassy at Evens to score anytime.

Celtic may find themselves with the chance to find the net for only the sixth time in their history on German soil, and odds of 13/5 for star-man Kyogo Furuhashi to score anytime may entice a long-shot. But with Dortmund expected to reign supreme, the true value may be found in some of their attacking players on Tuesday evening.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Anytime Goalscorer Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Lines Implied Probability Serhou Guirassy Anytime (Dortmund) 1/1 2.00 100 50 Maximilian Beier Anytime (Dortmund) 21/20 2.05 105 48.8 Donyell Malen Anytime (Dortmund) 7/4 2.75 175 36.4 Karim Adeyemi Anytime (Dortmund) 15/8 2.88 188 34.7 Jamie Gittens Anytime (Dortmund) 10/3 4.33 333 23.1 Kyogo Furuhashi Anytime (Celtic) 13/5 3.60 260 27.8 Adam Idah Anytime (Celtic) 11/4 3.75 275 26.7 Daizen Maeda Anytime (Celtic) 5/1 6.00 500 16.7 Nicolas Kuhn Anytime (Celtic) 5/1 6.00 500 16.7 Callum McGregor Anytime (Celtic) 15/2 8.50 750 11.8

Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Best Bets

Guirassy to score in solid hosts victory

Dortmund to win (12/15)

Over 3 total goals (13/10)

Serhou Guirassy to score anytime (1/1)

Paulo Bernardo to receive a card (5/2)

Over 9 corners (1/2)

Total accumalator odds: 20/1

All odds from bet365, all statistics from SofaScore, correct as of 30/9/24.