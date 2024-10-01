Borussia Dortmund and Celtic go head-to-head in their second game of the Champions League campaign in Germany as both sides look to continue their perfect start. Celtic secured an impressive 5-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in their opening fixture, while Dortmund put three past Club Brugge away from home.

Brendan Rodgers's side have been in fine form so far this term, winning every single game since the season began. This could be their toughest test yet, facing Bundesliga outfit Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park. The German outfit currently sit in fifth place domestically and have lost just once in the league this campaign.

Borussia Dortmund Team News

Minimal injury concerns

Dortmund are in quite a fortunate position when it comes to injuries, meaning the German side will have plenty of options to call upon for the clash against Celtic. Last time out in the Champions League, Jamie Gittens came off the bench to score twice, so he will be knocking on the door for a start at the Signal Iduna Park.

Sahin on Dortmund's injury situation

Dortmund found themselves 2-0 down against VfL Bochum at the weekend, but Nuri Sahin's side managed to turn the game around, completing a superb comeback and coming away with a 4-2 victory. Marcel Sabitzer missed the game due to injury but the Dortmund manager later confirmed that he would return to training on Monday.

"We came through the weekend well. Jamie Gittens and Julian Ryerson will be available, but the game comes too early for Giovanni Reyna. Marcel Sabitzer will also rejoin training today."

Unfortunately for the Bundesliga side, the game comes too early for American international Giovanni Reyna, but Sahin has minimal injury issues to deal with heading into the Celtic fixture.

Dortmund's Predicted Starting XI

Changes expected as Sule comes in

Niclas Sule watched on from the bench at the weekend, but Dortmund conceded twice early on in what was a disappointing start. The German centre-back started against Club Brugge where Dortmund kept a clean sheet, so we could see him return to the side as Sahin rings the changes.

With Gittens confirmed as being available, it will be no surprise to see him keep his place in the starting XI after striking twice in Europe in the opening game, while Serhou Guirassy will be battling to keep his place after hitting a brace at the weekend.

Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Couto, Sule, Anton, Bensebaini; Gross, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.

Expected Substitutes Bench: Meyer (GK), Lotka (GK), Schlotterbeck (DEF), Ryerson (DEF), Kabar (DEF), Nmecha (MID), Sabitzer (MID), Azhil (MID), Beier (FWD), Duranville (FWD), Malen (FWD).

Celtic Team News

Carter-Vickers has been sidelined

Russell Cheyne-REUTERS

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been forced to watch the last two matches from the stands due to injury, and the Celtic supporters will be hoping to see him return against Dortmund. Greg Taylor was also substituted at half-time in their previous fixture against St Johnstone, so Brendan Rodgers will be sweating on the fitness of some of his key stars.

Alistair Johnston returned to action last time out in what was a welcome boost to the Scottish side on the left of defence.

Speaking after the St Johnstone clash, Rodgers confirmed that he wasn't sure whether Carter-Vickers would be available. The Celtic boss added that Auston Trusty would be able to slot in at centre-back after impressing at the weekend.

“I’ll know tomorrow [Sunday]. See where he’s at. And then we’ll go on Monday. And if he’s not available then, OK. Auston Trusty came in. I thought he was excellent tonight. You’ve seen his pace, you’ve seen his power. He’s playing off that right side, but he’s got good balance in his game. And I thought he did very, very well. So if Cam’s not available, then we have someone that can come straight in.”

Celtic Predicted Starting XI

Trusty to start at the back

Credit: Celtic FC

With Carter-Vickers a doubt, it seems unlikely that Rodgers is going to throw him straight back into the starting XI against a strong Dortmund side. The Celtic manager could look to rely on the majority of the starting XI who blitzed through Slovan Bratislava in their previous Champions League fixture, barring some necessary alterations.

Rodgers has some big decisions to make in midfield, with the likes of Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo, and Reo Hatate all battling for places.