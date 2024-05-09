Highlights Borussia Dortmund could make more money if they lose the Champions League final to Real Madrid due to Jude Bellingham's transfer clause.

After beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals, Borussia Dortmund have made their way to the final of the competition for the first time in over a decade. It's the biggest club competition in all of football and winning it could be massive for a team. Not only does it add to your historic legacy, but you also make a serious chunk of cash as a bonus reward.

The winners of the tournament pocket €20m (£17.2m) from UEFA and that is certainly money that a club like Dortmund will welcome. It turns out, though, that the club could actually make even more money if they were to lose to Real Madrid in the final of the competition. That's right, the Bundesliga club could actually make less money winning the Champions League than they would as runner-ups, according to a report German newspaper Rhur Nachrichten. How is that possible, though? Well, it all comes down to Jude Bellingham's transfer to the Spanish giants last year.

Real Madrid Have to Pay Dortmund if They Win

It all comes down to a clause in his transfer

Last year, Bellingham made the move from Dortmund to Real Madrid in La Liga for an eye-watering £88m. Still, that fee seemed a little cheap considering the promise the Englishman had shown on the big stage and his young age. That's largely because there were numerous potential add-ons included in the deal too which could see the fee raised to well over £100m if all of the requirements were met.

One of the clauses in the deal, according to Rhur Nachrichten, via the Metro, was that Los Blancos would pay Dortmund an extra £4.3m if they were to win the Champions League in the six years following Bellingham's move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham already has 32 goal contributions for Real Madrid, just 17 less than his entire Borussia Dortmund career

That, combined with an extra £1.7m that Bild is reporting they'd receive if Bellingham makes it into the Team of the Tournament, something which feels inevitable and the £12.9m fee that is typically paid to the runner-ups of the tournament means that the Bundesliga side could pocket as much as £18.9m if Madrid beat them in the final, £1.7m more than they stand to receive if they come out on top.

Dortmund Have Shocked Everyone By Reaching the Final

They've exceeded all expectations

After Bellingham left Dortmund last summer, and the club was subsequently drawn in the Champions League's 'group of death' alongside PSG, Newcastle United and AC Milan, no one really gave them a chance of doing well in the competition. In fact, many expected them to bow out in the group stage.

That wasn't the case, though, and they came out of the group in first place. From there, they faced off against PSV Eindhoven, a side dominating the Eredivisie this season, Atletico Madrid, overcoming a 2-1 deficit after the first leg, and then PSG in the semi-finals. It's been a remarkable run for the German side and there are many out there who will be rooting for the club when they take on Champions League kings, Madrid.

Still, whether they win the tournament or not, it seems as though Dortmund are going to be receiving a massive chunk of money, and they can't really lose at this point. With that said, there's no doubt that the club will still give it their all to etch their name in history and win their first Champions League trophy since 1997.