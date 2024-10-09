Football, with its deep-seated ties to tribalism, is often a brutal and unforgiving sport - a sentiment now echoed by Borussia Dortmund fans following the recent announcement of Jurgen Klopp as Red Bull's new Global Head of Soccer. Klopp, who left Liverpool in the summer after an illustrious nine-season tenure, during which he led the Premier League club to eight major trophies, has made headlines once again.

Initially, the revered German coach had taken a sabbatical, citing exhaustion and a need for a break. However, his return to football has come sooner than expected. This decision has not been well received by passionate Dortmund fans. Just days since showing his face in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region, the 57-year-old has gone from hero to villain, with supporters of his former club struggling to reconcile their love for the man who defined their club's success with his new role under the Red Bull umbrella.

In his new position, Klopp will work closely with all Red Bull clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls, offering expertise in coaching, philosophy, player development, transfers, and managerial appointments. For Dortmund fans, this move feels like a betrayal, as Klopp’s new role directly conflicts with their club’s interests as well as the principles he once embodied.

Their 'franchise' model directly conflicts trajectory of traditional clubs

The Red Bull football clubs have long-faced criticism and disdain from fans and football purists. The core of this dislike is the perceived commercialisation of the sport. Red Bull’s clubs are often seen as franchises, lacking the deep-rooted history and fan culture that traditional clubs like Borussia Dortmund have.

Unlike clubs with decades, even centuries, of history, Red Bull clubs were essentially born into privilege by the energy drink giant, leading to accusations of 'sportswashing'—using football to boost their brand rather than forming the project out of true love of the game. Their model is viewed as a way to generate profit and enhance corporate image, rather than preserving the organic traditions of football that fans cherish.

Rival clubs and supporters see Red Bull clubs as artificial, lacking the authenticity that comes from years of development and community support. RB Leipzig's rapid ascent in the Bundesliga - quickly establishing themselves as a force and competing in the Champions League just over a decade after their 2009 founding - has been viewed as a direct challenge to the trajectory of traditional footballing giants. With substantial financial backing, Leipzig has been able to outspend rivals and rise through the ranks at a breakneck pace, leaving many to feel that their meteoric rise undermines the values and competitive balance of the league.

This has fostered deep resentment, particularly among fans of Borussia Dortmund and other fan-owned clubs in Germany. For years, Dortmund supporters have been vocal in their opposition to the Red Bull model, engaging in fan activism, public criticism, and standing firm in their commitment to preserving the values of traditional football, with Red Bull clubs labelled as emblematic of everything they believe is wrong with modern football.

What Dortmund Fans Have Said on the Matter

Once a self-proclaimed football purist and a symbol of German football's working-class roots, Klopp was revered as a leading figure who prioritised passion and emotion in his managerial philosophy. His approach reflected a deep connection to the heart of the sport.

However, his move to Red Bull feels like a fall from grace for Dortmund fans, revealing a side of him they didn’t expect. If Klopp ever hoped for a comfortable end-of-career payday, he chose the wrong path by returning to his home country—a place where fans wear their hearts on their sleeves more than anywhere else in the world.

One X user said following the announcement:

"Jurgen Klopp man, none of us would have expected that and it honestly hurts. You betrayed your friends, your family and your home. You betrayed BVB."

Meanwhile, a second user added: "Klopp and Red Bull? Ridiculous. The guy who once stood for passion and real emotion is now selling himself to pure commerce? That's not just a step backwards - it's a betrayal of the game."

A third commented: "So he's just another money w***e in the football business. My outrage is very limited. I wish him the worst possible outcome in his career", while a fourth remarked: "Traditional football is dead. Football is just a business. My heart bleeds."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund in 319 games, boasting a win percentage of 56.74%, as he delivered them two Bundesliga titles.

Last week, Klopp received the order of merit of the Federal Republic of Germany from federal president Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellvue Palace in Berlin. He was recognised for his achievements in supporting German-British relations and his involvement 'in social and community activities' such as 'assisting underprivileged young people' and living 'tolerance, team spirit and solidarity.'

At the time, he gave no clues about his future and left the door open to the possibility of becoming the next German head coach. However, his recent decision has likely ended any chance of him succeeding Julian Nagelsmann in the near future, despite his agreement with Red Bull allowing him the freedom to depart should the German FA come knocking on his door.