Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic was clearly emotional after his side's Bundesliga title hopes were ended on the final day of the season.

Entering the last round of games with a two-point lead over Bayern Munich, Dortmund knew that a win at home to Mainz would end Bayern's stranglehold on the German league title.

However, they were held 2-2 at Signal Iduna Park, which, coupled with Bayern winning 2-1 at Koln, would see Bayern crowned champions for the 11th straight season, on goal difference.

The Yellow Wall show incredible support despite heartbreak

Dortmund fans located in the Sudtribune (South Bank) chanted their support for the players, staff, and head coach after the final whistle, despite the heartbreaking nature of the season finale.

As Terzic, looking absolutely distraught at this point after the near-miss, stared into the crowd, tears running down his face, the crowd chanted: “If you win and stand top, or if you lose and stand at the bottom, we’ll still sing: 'Borussia, BVB!'”

This was Dortmund's best opportunity to become champions of Germany in more than a decade, but they'll be left to lick their wounds with Jude Bellingham potentially departing this summer as a packed out Signal Iduna Park was stunned with several players slumped motionless on the pitch after the final whistle.

Final day drama in the Bundesliga

There was a momentary cause for celebration when news had reached the stadium that Koln had equalised against Bayern in the other match, but it was not long-lasting.

The faces of the players once the final whistle was blown told its own story, and it will be difficult for Terzic to pick up his players after this devastating finale to the campaign. One thing for sure is Die Schwartzgelben will be back next season.

Dortmund will look to challenge Bayern again next season, but it may take a while to move on from the events of yesterday afternoon.

The club have, however, managed to tie up several key players to long-term contracts.

Just recently, Julian Brandt, who has become Dortmund's creative mastermind in attacking midfield, extended his contract until 2026.