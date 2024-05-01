Highlights Borussia Dortmund secured a vital 1-0 win over PSG, giving them the edge in their Champions League semi-final.

Niclas Fullkrug scored the only goal of the game, ensuring that Dortmund have an advantage heading into the second leg.

Jadon Sancho shone for his side, earning substantial praise and the man of the match award.

Borussia Dortmund have picked up a big 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain to give them the advantage heading into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League at the Parc des Princes next week. Niclas Fullkrug scored the only goal of the game to give Edin Terzic's side a win on the night.

The German team started the match the better of the two sides, with Marcel Sabitzer seeing his effort early on saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. But Fullkrug then fired the German side into the lead 34 minutes into the game at the Signal Iduna Park, beating the PSG offside trap and slotting past the Italian goalkeeper.

Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi both struck the post for the French side in the second half, but that was as good as it got for PSG. Dortmund head to Paris with a vital lead and one foot into the Champions League final, which will be played at Wembley Stadium in a few weeks' time.

Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings

GK - Gregor Kobel - 6/10

Didn't have very much to do during the game, with PSG failing to create many chances that caused the German any problems.

RB - Julian Ryerson - 6/10

Did very well against Bradley Barcola and hardly gave the talented Frenchman a sniff.

CB - Nico Shlotterbeck - 7/10

Dealt superbly well with Mbappé throughout and didn't allow the French forward to create many chances.

CB - Mats Hummels - 7/10

Showed his experience throughout the game for Dortmund. Similar to Schlotterbeck, Hummels dealt superbly well with PSG's front three, particularly Mbappe.

LB - Ian Maatsen - 6/10

Dealt with Ousmane Dembélé very well throughout the game and got forward to combine with Adeyemi when he could.

CM - Marcel Sabitzer - 6/10

Had two guilt edged chances to double the lead for Dortmund but failed to take them. Was very promising throughout.

CM - Emre Can - 7/10

He made some vital tackles throughout the game and allowed Sabitzer to push higher up the pitch.

RW - Jadon Sancho - 9/10

Had a brilliant game off the right for Dortmund. He looked bright and created chances for his teammates. He also gave Nuno Mendes a torrid time.

LW - Karim Adeyemi - 7/10

Dangerous going forward and was superb defensively, making a myriad of runs to help out at the back.

CAM - Julian Brandt - 7/10

Was very dangerous in the pocket with PSG's midfielders struggling to pick up the German throughout.

ST - Niclas Fullkrug - 8/10

Took his goal brilliantly well after hardly having a kick in the first half. Did very well in the second half and was a close second in the man of the match award.

Sub - Marco Reus - 6/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Felix Nmecha - 6/10

Came on for the final three minutes to defend Dortmund's lead.

Sub - Marius Wolf - 6/10

Was the second substitute alongside Nmecha to close out the lead for Dortmund.

Paris Saint Germain Player Ratings

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Pulled off a good save to deny Marcel Sabitzer when the pressure was building in the first half. Should have done better on Fullkrug's goal.

RB - Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

Was another of the bright sparks for PSG with the Moroccan marauding down the right-hand side for the French side and was a whisker away from equalising the game in the second half.

CB - Marquinhos - 5/10

Struggled to deal with Fullkrug who escaped the offside trap to score for Dortmund. The Brazilian never really recovered after that.

CB - Lucas Hernandez - 5/10

Struggled during the game and was replaced with just 42 minutes on the clock after a knee injury.

LB - Nuno Mendes - 5/10

Struggled to deal with Sancho throughout the game as the Englishman got the better of him throughout.

CM - Vitinha - 6/10

Made a few nice runs trying to take the game to Dortmund but struggled to create anything of note.

CM - Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

Was very influential in the second half as PSG pushed for an equaliser and completed 100% of his attempted dribbles.

CM - Warren Zaire Emery - 6/10

One of the bright sparks for PSG on the night at the Signal Iduna Park. Was positive on the ball and looked to make things happen.

LW - Bradley Barcola - 5/10

Struggled against Ryerson throughout the game and won just 3 out of the 13 ground duels he competed in.

ST - Kylian Mbappe - 5/10

Struggled to get into the game and had very little chance to show off his incredible talent. Struck the post in the second half.

RW - Ousmane Dembele - 5/10

Similar to the other forwards for the French side, the French winger struggled to create for the Parisian side.

Sub - Lucas Beraldo - 5/10

Replaced Lucas Hernandez late in the first half, but he struggled to deal with the Dortmund attack.

Sub - Randal Kolo Muani - 6/10

Came on midway through the second half but similar to the other PSG forwards, he had very little to go at.

Man Of The Match - Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has had a tough time of things in recent seasons. After his struggles at Manchester United, a move back to where he excelled in the past seemed to be the right move and based on tonight's performance, he made the right decision.

Against PSG left-back Nuno Mendes, who is one of the best in Europe, Sancho excelled and left the Portuguese full-back looking weary and concerned. He completed 12 of the dribbles he attempted. As well as this, he provided three key passes throughout the game and thoroughly deserves the man of the match award.