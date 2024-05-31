Highlights Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are set to face each other in the 2024 Champions League final in London.

Jadon Sancho is expected to start the game for Dortmund and could cap off a difficult season in incredible fashion.

Real Madrid's star-studded potential line-up, featuring the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, means they are the overwhelming favourite

Watch the UEFA Champions League Final exclusively live on TNT Sports and for free on discovery+ by signing up HERE.

The biggest match in the European club football calendar is nearly upon us, with the 2024 Champions League final set to kick off on Saturday 1st June. Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund both travel to London for the match at Wembley, aiming to add another European trophy to their collections.

Madrid come into the tie as the overwhelming favourites, having dispatched Manchester City and Bayern Munich on their way to the final. Carlo Ancelotti's squad is brimming with talent, including the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, just two incredible players in a star-studded squad.

But this is knockout football, where anything can happen. Dortmund, despite not having the firepower of their opponents, will be confident of securing an upset, especially after their win against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. Should they prevail against their Spanish competitors, then it will be only the second time they have won the Champions League in their history.

Related All 8 World-Class Players in the Champions League Final Ahead of the Champions League final, we take a look at eight stars that can be considered 'world-class' from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

So, with the hype building and with supporters counting down the hours until the game gets underway, how will the teams shape up ahead of the game? Here is who might start for both teams, with the latest injury news all accounted for.

Borussia Dortmund's Predicted Line-Up

Jadon Sancho to start

Edin Terzic is laregly untroubled by injuries ahead of Saturday's mammoth tie, with just two players certain to miss out. Julien Duranville and Ramy Bensebaini will be ruled out of the tie, while striker Sebastien Haller faces a race to be fit in time for kick-off. The Ivorian has struggled with an ankle issue since April and was only fit enough for a spot on the bench during both legs against PSG. He has not played since Dortmund's 2-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach.

BVB will likely select a similar line-up to the one that triumphed in the semi-finals. Gregor Kobel is a near-certainty to start, with Nico Schlotterbeck and Mats Hummels, who scored the winner in the semi-final second-leg starting in front of him. The veteran has enjoyed the finest Champions League campaign of his career, making more tackles per game (4.0) than anyone else in the competition this season.

Julian Ryerson is predicted to start at right-back, and Ian Maatsen will line up on the opposite flank. Having failed to break into Chelsea's first team, the loanee now finds himself in the biggest match of his young career. It could be the Dutchman's final appearance in a black and yellow shirt, although speculation about a future permanent move back to the Signal Iduna Park continues to rage.

In front of the defence are the reliable midfield duo of Emre Can and Marcel Sabitzer, while Julian Brandt will play as the attack-minded creator. That means there is no starting place for Marco Reus, despite it being his final match for the club after 12 years at the club.

Karim Adeyemi will start the match on the wing, and Terzic will be hoping that the dynamic winger's pace will cause Madrid's defence all sorts of trouble. And, Jadon Sancho, bouncing back from his failed stint at Manchester United, has the chance to silence all his doubters in the English capital. The 24-year-old has looked like a man re-born back in Germany, and could lift Europe's most prestigious trophy to cap off a topsy-turvy season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho completed 12 dribbles in the semi-final first leg against PSG, the most by a player in the Champions League since Lionel Messi for Barcelona vs Manchester United in April 2008 (16).

Even without Haller's injury struggles, Niclas Fullkrug was always likely to start the match. The German international only has three goals in this season's competition, but his physicality caused PSG's defence all sorts of problems. However, he will need to be at his best if he is to do the same thing to Madrid's centre-backs.

Real Madrid's Predicted Line-Up

Courtois to start in goal

Ancelotti is fortunate enough to have pretty much his full squad available to choose from. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has suffered from flu this last week, so the Ukrainian will miss the match. Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba have also both been ruled out because of long-term injuries, but there is still so much talent left to pick from.

Lunin's illness means Thibaut Courtois will start in goal for Los Blancos. The Belgian, having missed most of the season because of two serious knee injuries, has said that he is ready to start and that he is feeling 100% ahead of the game.

Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy will all likely keep their places for the final, having played regularly during the final month of the domestic season. Eder Militao is an option to call upon too, but having missed a substantial chunk of the season because of a cruciate ligament injury, the Brazilian will only be turned to as an option from the bench.

Despite Tchouameni's absence, Madrid are still utterly stacked in midfield. Jude Bellingham is a guaranteed starter, having bagged eight goal contributions so far in the tournament. Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos could both join him in the engine room, as the latter aims to sign off on his club football career with a sixth Champions League.

Although Luka Modric's experience makes him a valuable asset in a high-pressure game, Eduardo Camavinga has played in three out of Los Blancos' last four matches, meaning that the Frenchman should take the fourth midfield spot. Ancelotti might turn to the Croatian or even talented youngster Arda Guler should he need a more creative spark instead of a midfield disruptor.

Leading the line, though, are Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. With a combined 10 goals in the Champions League so far, the pace and lethal finishing of both men will cause Hummels and Schlotterbeck heaps of problems throughout. After his heroics against Bayern, Joselu could make an appearance from the bench should a focal point be needed.

Given the sheer amount of quality Madrid have in all areas of the pitch, it is no surprise to see them the favourites for them game. It will take a masterclass from Terzic and Dortmund for them to come out of the game with the silverware.