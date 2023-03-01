Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig promises to be a huge game in the Bundesliga, and here is how you can watch in the UK.

On Friday, Borussia Dortmund host RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park in a game that could have a big impact on the Bundesliga title race.

The hosts, led by Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United transfer target Jude Bellingham, are currently joint-top of the table with Bayern Munich after 22 games. They are the Bavarians' closest challengers, but Leipzig are only four points adrift in fourth and are not out of the battle for top spot yet.

This fixture is a relatively new one in German footballing history considering Leipzig were only founded in 2009, which is a hot topic of debate, but meetings between the two have often thrown up thrilling results. For example, the two sides drew 3-3 in 2019, while Dortmund defeated Leipzig 4-1 in the 2021 DFB-Pokal final, the German equivalent of the F.A Cup.

This should be a captivating match-up, so read on to find out how you can watch the game in the U.K.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

This Bundesliga game kicks off on Friday, March 3rd at 7.30 PM GMT. Supporters will be able to watch the match on their television, laptop, mobile phone, tablet, video game console, or any other device that allows users to stream live football fixtures - there are, therefore, plenty of options for fans to consider.

What UK TV channel is Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig on

BT were the previous owners of the rights for Bundesliga matches, with their coverage earning plenty of praise. Prior to the 2021/22 campaign, however, Sky paid for the right to broadcast the divisions, and the company's general lack of effort put into showcasing the league has garnered criticism from some quarters. This match will not be shown live on any of Sky's premium sports channels, but it can be viewed via the red button.

How to live stream Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

The game will also be available for fans to watch via the Sky Sports App. To do so, viewers will require a Sky Sports subscription, which is available from £24 a month. The app can be found on both Apple and Android devices. If you have the chance to watch this match-up, do not miss it - with so much on the line, it promises to be an intriguing night of top-quality Bundesliga football, with familiar faces such as Bellingham, Timo Werner and Marco Reus all on show.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Not long ago, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic was struggling with a whole host of injury issues, but now he has almost all of his senior players available. Karim Adeyemi, who scored against Chelsea in the first leg of Die Schwarzgelben's UEFA Champions League clash with the Blues, pulled a hamstring when Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 4-1 and will definitely be absent for this match. Youssoufa Mokoko will also be unavailable as he recovers from an ankle injury, but January signing Julian Ryerson may have recovered in time from a knock that saw him miss the 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim last time out.

RB Leipzig team news

The big news for Leipzig could be a first start of 2023 for Christopher Nkunku, who picked up an injury during France's preparations for the World Cup in Qatar and has only just returned to the first-team set-up. Dani Olmo and Peter Gulacsi are amongst the absentees, as is Abdou Diallo, while Lukas Klostermann is also expected to miss out. Werner, who scored and provided an assist as Leipzig edged past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, should be Nkunku's striking partner should the former Paris Saint-Germain youth product be included from the start by Marco Rose.

Predicted XIs

Dortmund: Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Bellingha, Can, Bynoe-Gittens, Brandt, Reus, Haller

Leipzig: Blaswich, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg, Laimer, Kampl, Szobozslai, Forsberg, Nkunku, Werner

Prediction

Leipzig have the upper hand on Dortmund in recent encounters, winning each of the last three, including a 3-0 hammering last time out. However, BVB are a different team right now, having won each of their last nine games in all competitions as they look to take the Bundesliga crown off Bayern. The visitors, meanwhile, have won just two of their last five, and may struggle against a Dortmund side roared on by the home crowd. It should be a close encounter, but the hosts should have just too much on the night.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Leipzig

You can read all the latest Bundesliga news right here at GiveMeSport.