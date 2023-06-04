The NFL has some top-notch defensive talent to choose from, but which one will be crowned this year’s Defensive Player of the Year?

The NFL has become more and more orientated around the offense as the years have gone on. With various rule changes making it harder and harder for defenders to make big plays and keep their opponents in check, the game has become more high-scoring than it was decades ago, and more entertaining as a result.

Despite the flurry of offense, there are still some out there that are trying their best to keep the scores down, and in some cases get the ball themselves and put points up in the other direction. Those are the star defensive players, from the biggest and strongest defensive tackles all the way to the athletic and handsy corners, of which there are plenty in the NFL.

But just who will take home the honour this year of Defensive Player of the Year? We at GiveMeSport have scoured the rosters and looked back at the tape from last year to come up with our top five candidates to take home the award that the San Francisco 49ers’ did last year.

5 Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback, Miami Dolphins

Didn’t have the best year last year, but then neither did many people with the Los Angeles Rams. Now that he’s in a new team though he’ll get a new lease of life. And if he can make plays against some of the more notable quarterbacks in the league like Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers who are now in the division, then expect him to get a lot more notoriety and attention for the top award.

4 T.J. Watt, Outside Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers

As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ own website states last year without Watt, they allowed 25.3 points, 389.9 yards per game. They had 8 sacks and 5 takeaways in those seven games. In 10 games with Watt, the Steelers went 8-2, allowing 16.9 points and 289.9 yards per game, while recording 32 sacks and 18 takeaways. So his success bring the Steelers success, and with a full season ahead of him and a desire to get back in the mix, expect him to cause a lot of problems for teams.

3 Nick Bosa, Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

You can’t ignore what Bosa brings to the table, and the voters certainly didn’t as he picked up the award last year. With a new contract likely on the way, expect him to look to justify that even more with another incredible season anchoring the line of a stacked defense at Levi’s Stadium.

2 Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cornerback, New York Jets

Arguably the greatest rookie season that we have seen in a long, long time, not only winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, but also being named First-Team All-Pro. Now that he’s got a year’s worth of experience under his belt, expect him to take his game to the next level as the New York Jets go into Super Bowl mould thanks to the presence of Aaron Rodgers.

1 Micah Parsons, Defensive End, Dallas Cowboys

According to the man himself, he’s actually going to play ‘eight positions’ this year, although we think he’ll mainly stick to the defensive line. But if he does move around, he has shown with his athleticism and power that he can cause a problem regardless of where he lines up on the field. Don’t be surprised if he comes up with numbers in pretty much every defensive statistical category and dominates the field for votes.