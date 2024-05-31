Highlights The Boston Celtics made it to the NBA Finals with a dominant 64-18 record

They faced injured opponents in the playoffs, and questions have risen about how tested they are.

The team showed clutch performances with a 43.9 net rating in tight games

Following their 105-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers last Monday, the Boston Celtics have officially returned to the NBA finals for the first time since 2022. And this result shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. After all, the Celtics have been the most dominant team in the league this season.

They finished the regular season with a record of 64-18, being the only team to reach the 60-win mark. They finished fourteen games above the Eastern Conference second seed and seven games above the Western Conference first seed. Only seven teams in NBA history have entered the NBA finals with fewer losses than the Celtics. Yet despite this dominance, it's hard to paint the Celtics as overwhelming favorites.

A Cakewalk To The Finals

The Celtics' path through the playoffs was filled with injury-ridden opponents

As with most one-seeds throughout NBA history, the Celtics had a relatively easy path to the Finals. However, in the Celtics' case, their path was much easier than expected, as none of their opponents were particularly impressive.

They matched up against the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. Although this was a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals, this Miami team was missing Jimmy Butler. They matched up against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Seminals, who were without Jarrett Allen for the entire series, and Donovan Mitchell for two games.

Boston Celtics Playoff Opponent Injury Report Opponent Notable Injuries (Games Missed) Miami Heat Jimmy Butler (5) Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen (5), Donovan Mitchell (2) Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton (2)

In their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton suffered a left hamstring injury, preventing him from suiting up for Games 3 and 4. Despite the loss of Indiana's best player and facilitator, the Celtics only won Games 3 and 4 by a combined margin of six points. These tough games weren't just exclusive to the series but were present throughout the Celtics' entire postseason run.

They gave up a franchise-high 23 threes to the Heat in their Game 2 loss against them and were blown out by 24 points on their homecourt by the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals. Although the Celtics dominated the rest of both series, their bad losses raised a lot of concern about their battle readiness. After all, a team of their caliber shouldn't be losing badly to injured teams, especially in the postseason.

Clutching Up

The Celtics have operated well in the clutch this postseason

Despite the team's continued success over the past few years, there were always concerns surrounding the team's ability to close out big games. It started in the 2022 NBA Finals, where many felt like the Celtics were the more talented team, but lost to the Golden State Warriors due to their lack of experience and inability to take care of the ball.

One year later, a lot of those issues were still apparent, and the Celtics found themselves struggling to even make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, before losing in seven games to the eighth-seed Miami Heat. Last postseason, they had a net rating of -11.4 in the clutch, making them the sixth-worst team in the clutch of the 2023 NBA postseason.

Boston Celtics 2024 Playoffs Clutch Stats Stat Value Rank Among All Playoff Teams Minutes Played 19.0 7th Offensive Rating 129.3 4th Defensive Rating 85.4 2nd Net Rating 43.9 1st TOV% 12.2 7th TS% 62.9 5th

These playoffs, they have a 43.9 net rating in the clutch, the best of this postseason by a significant margin. Although they're finding themselves in many tight-knit games, they're able to execute down the stretch. The Celtics are 4-0 this postseason when they enter the last five minutes of the game with a five-point or less point differential.

Unlike previous seasons, they're not turning the ball over as often, and their shot selection has improved. They're not just playing hero ball down the stretch, but instead are making great reads and decisions.

Although their road to the NBA Finals has been relatively easy and sweat-free, the Celtics have proven that they can step up in the face of adversity. It's difficult to tell if this Celtics squad is battle-tested enough, but they've shown that they're capable of executing when it counts.