Highlights The Boston Celtics can improve by drafting a stretch big man in the 2024 NBA Draft, focusing on Boston College's Quinten Post.

The team should prioritize extending Derrick White's contract in free agency due to his valuable contributions.

Consider trading for Quentin Grimes for an archetypal 3-and-D wing, but be prepared to pay a high price.

With the 2024 NBA Finals in the books, the Boston Celtics are now the league's reigning champions. One of the few superteams left, in part due to the shifting NBA landscape and in part due to a restrictive Collective Bargaining Agreement, they're uniquely situated to repeat as champions in 2024-25. However, there's some fine-tuning that the Celtics can do this summer in an effort to improve their chances of going back-to-back.

Without any further ado, here are the best moves that the Celtics can make this offseason after raising Banner No. 18.

Draft Frontcourt Help

A backup big man is in their backyard

In the upcoming NBA Draft, the Celtics have an opportunity to find a stretch-big man that they may not have found in free agency or the trade market.

This is a necessary endeavor. Not only is starting center Kristaps Porzingis set to undergo surgery this offseason, but Al Horford is 38 years old. Both players have defied the odds before, but it would be unwise to assume that they’ll enter next season feeling as healthy as they did entering 2023-24. At some point in most players’ careers, their body breaks down; it’s not a question of if, but when. With that being said, rather than tempt fate, the Celtics must prepare for it.

That leads them to Boston College’s Quinten Post, who they may draft with the No. 30 or No. 54 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In fact, Post is currently projected to go undrafted due to his age (24). Yet, because there are so few holes on their roster, they can afford to take Post a few picks higher than where their draft board says he would land.

Listed at 7-foot-0 and 240 pounds, Post is an excellent leaper, stretching the floor vertically as well as horizontally. It’s this bounciness that helped the flying Dutchman average 1.7 blocks per game in 2023-24. What’s most striking about Post’s numbers, though, is that he’s made over 42 percent of his threes for the past two seasons. It’s these traits that will help him be a plug-and-play big man. This is true even if the Celtics were to re-sign Luke Kornet, as the locker-room comedian has only made 26.9 percent of his threes since 2019-20.

That Post is an international prospect who played for Boston College is significant. He’s more likely to buy into the Celtics’ culture than most players, with Boston becoming a home away from home. This intangible isn’t needed, but when players are earnestly playing for the name on the front of the jersey, it's easier to bring them under the thumb of the head coach or front office.

Extend a Familiar Face in Free Agency

It's time to extend Derrick White's contract

In free agency, their first priority should be signing Derrick White to a contract extension.

White has played the best basketball of his career since joining the Celtics. His heady approach and playmaking at both ends of the floor have been repeatedly praised now that they’re on a bigger stage. Just as important, Boston has unlocked his three-point stroke. To compare, in four-plus seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, White shot just 34.4 percent from deep. However, in two-plus seasons with the Celtics, he’s made 38.0 percent of his long-range attempts.

Derrick White's Improvement Span GP PPG APG SPG BPG 3P% With Spurs (Regular Season) 237 11.6 3.9 0.8 0.8 34.4 With Celtics (Regular Season) 181 13.3 4.4 0.8 1.0 38.0

A key member of their tour de force, Boston’s championship run relied heavily upon White. Frankly, that may deserve a reward in and of itself. But with White’s contract expiring after the 2024-25 season, it makes the idea of losing him seem risky. So, rather than letting him test free agency next summer with what may be even more star power, they pay him now.

The jury is still out on whether White’s newfound jumper is here to stay, but the verdict is in about the rest of his game.

Trade for Help on the Wings

Quentin Grimes may be the best 3-and-D wing available

If there’s one thing that the Celtics were missing, it was the archetypal 3-and-D wing who is long, athletic, and efficient.

Jaylen Brown is an elite defender but an on-ball scorer. Jrue Holiday functioned in more of a free-flowing role than that of a 3-and-D player, though he was incredibly effective from outside and as a defender. Last season, sharpshooter Sam Hauser played impressively at both ends. However, up to 2023-24, he wasn’t a reliable defender.

If the Celtics swing a trade to spring Quentin Grimes from the lowly Detroit Pistons, they may get their guy. At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Grimes has solid size as a perimeter defender. He has even better footwork, which helps him blanket ball-handlers and would-be scorers. As he’s also made 37.1 percent of his career threes, Grimes is a great pickup for Boston. With that being said, as he played for the New York Knicks for the better part of his young career, the Celtics know all about him.

Celtics' Projected Depth Chart (2024-25) G Derrick White Payton Pritchard G Jrue Holiday Quentin Grimes F Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser F Jayson Tatum Al Horford C Kristaps Porzingis Quinten Post

The Pistons could need Grimes even more than the Celtics, so he won’t be cheap. However, a first-round pick and a young player —like Jordan Walsh —could get the deal done. After all, Grimes will be a restricted free agent next summer, which could put Detroit in the unenviable position of potentially overpaying a player who had a career season in a contract year. As Grimes would undoubtedly come off the Celtics’ bench, there’s little chance of that happening in Boston.