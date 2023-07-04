Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made the All-NBA second team last season, which triggered his eligibility to sign a 5-year $295 million contract with the team that drafted him at No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

However, a deal has yet to be agreed between the two parties amid reports from NBA insider Brian Windhorst that it is a ‘fragile’ deal due to his potential contract taking up 35% of his team’s salary cap space.

Boston Celtics news – Jaylen Brown

Two-time all-star Jaylen Brown has spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Boston Celtics and has been a superstar on the court alongside his teammate and franchise talent, Jayson Tatum.

According to NBC Sports Boston, the 26-year-old became eligible to sign a supermax extension with the Celtics at 12:01am on July 1st after earning All-NBA honors last season, making the All-NBA second team respectively.

In the 2022-23 season, as per Bleacher Report, Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 58% true shooting, helping the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals before falling short to the Miami Heat in seven games.

Boston Celtics insider, Chris Forsberg reports there doesn’t seem to be anything nefarious over the situation, with a lot of things going on around the league such as the Damian Lillard situation in Portland, but that for now, patience is what is required.

The Celtics have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference since Brown entered the league, consistently locking up the No. 2 or 3. seed (bar an anomaly in 2021 where they finished in the seventh spot), and have made some deep playoff runs over recent seasons.

The closest they came to winning an NBA-record 18th championship was in 2022 where they made the NBA finals, but ultimately came up short against Steph Curry and co. of the Golden State Warriors.

If the full supermax extension is put on the table by the Celtics, then it would become the richest contract in NBA history, where per Spotrac, Brown could be looking at a base-salary of $50-$60 million per season.

But as of now, no deal between the Celtics and Brown’s camp has yet been made, leaving NBA analysts and fans alike wondering what the hold-up is.

What has Brian Windhorst said about Jaylen Brown's contract situation?

Amid much speculation over whether the Celtics will offer the extension to Brown, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has provided an update.

Speaking on ESPN’s Sports Center, the NBA journalist said: “The sides are talking. This is obviously a very important, fragile deal. I know that there’s interest in both sides to get something done. I would expect it to head in that direction.”

“The one thing to point out: if Jaylen Brown does extend on this deal, He cannot be traded for a year for any deal at all. He's prohibited from being traded. So the Celtics probably want to make sure all their business is locked down before going into this."

When asked why he referred to the situation as fragile, Windhorst explained: “He's eligible for up to 35 percent of the salary cap, but he doesn't have to get that. The Celtics can negotiate on that. They can negotiate on the player option. They can negotiate on several things... There are aspects within the deal you have to negotiate and until it’s done, it’s not done."

Three reasons why the Boston Celtics need to pay Jaylen Brown a Supermax Extension

1 Dynamic Duo with Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most exciting all-star duos and are both considered top-15 talents in the league as per CBS Sports.

When playing together last season, the duo each scored 25+ points in the same game 27 times prior to the All-Star break, setting an NBA record according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Jayson Tatum is arguably the team’s No. 1 star, and per StatMuse, has averaged 21.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 3.3 APG in 366 games playing with Brown, while Brown has similarly posted 19.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 2.5 APG when sharing the court with the four-time NBA All Star. Furthermore, he has averaged 20 PPG for four straight seasons while serving as the team’s second-best player on a perennial 50+ win team.

With them each complementing each other’s abilities, they are both considered as the key foundation of success for the Celtics franchise, and splitting them up would undoubtedly stifle the team’s progress of attaining that coveted 18th NBA title.

2 He is yet to enter his prime

At only 25-years-old, Brown still has a large chunk of his playing career left in the NBA should he remain healthy, and is yet to enter his prime.

According to theScore, Brown is one of only fifteen players in NBA history to record numbers of 26.5+ PPG on 55+ effective field goal percentage, joining the likes of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and LeBron James after his career-best season in 2022-23.

With a lot of scientific research conducted analyzing the peak age and effects of aging on NBA players, Professionals HQ suggest that an NBA player’s prime years ranges from 26 to 31 years old.

If Brown is to sign his 5-year extension, by the time the contract runs down, he would only be turning 31-years-old. As a result, the Celtics would likely be on the receiving end of Brown’s optimum years in the NBA in terms of level of performance and production on-the-court.

3 His market-value may retrospectively look like a steal

Although he will become the league’s highest paid player if he signs his extension, with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement rules and the salary cap set to rise incrementally, the supermax contracts will only follow-suit.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, when Tatum is eligible to sign to a supermax extension in July 2024, his contract will likely be in the region of 5-years, $318 million which would become the new highest contract in NBA history.

This trend is set to continue as around the league, contracts will balloon in-line with the salary-cap over the next few years, meaning Brown’s contract may look less outrageous further down the line, and could be even be considered a steal for the Boston Celtics when all is said and done.

Jaylen Brown has shown he is a perennial second-star on a championship-calibre team. Now it’s up to the Boston Celtics to pay him what he’s worth, or he could walk away for free next season and completely unravel seven years of development with Jayson Tatum in Boston that has solidified the Celtics as genuine NBA title contenders year-in, year-out.