The Boston Celtics need to look into the possibility of firing head coach Joe Mazzulla at the end of the season, Colin Cowherd has claimed.

If there is one thing that you associate the most with the Boston Celtics, not just in the past few years, but throughout their history, it’s competitiveness. They might not always win (although they do have 17 NBA titles, the joint-most of any team in the league), but you know that you’re always going to see them in the playoffs and possibly making a run.

In the past seven seasons (including this one) they have made the conference finals five times and the NBA finals once, despite going through three different coaches in that time span, so the players they have are clearly good, but just can’t get over the line.

However, the competitive spirit looks like it might have run out for them as they find themselves down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, with last night’s by a margin of 26 points to put them on the brink of elimination.

And according to Colin Cowherd, they aren’t going to get over this hump unless they move on from first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Joe Mazzulla set to say bye-bye to the Boston Celtics?

Speaking on social media following their 128-102 loss in Miami last night, Cowherd pointed out that the coach simply isn’t up to the level of someone like Erik Spoelstra in the Eastern Conference and that the players themselves aren’t quite buying into what the coach is offering:

I think the Boston players don't buy into Joe Mazzulla. So it's easy to say, ‘let's try it everybody it happens, you’ve got to get rid of the coach’. Listen man, there is a gap between Erik Spoelstra and the rest of the Eastern coaches and you are seeing it.

You got into that situation, you had to hire a new coach because the previous coach who you really liked a defensive specialist, a stickler for details got you to the finals, where you really outplayed the Warriors in the finals through three games, Jason Tatum was banged up and kind of fell apart. That was a well-coached series, you just ran out of gas against the Warriors last year. This team's poorly coached. Defense is a mess with the same dudes mostly from last year.

A bit of a knee-jerk reaction?

It certainly would be harsh for the Celtics to get rid of someone this quick into the role, especially as he has done very well to keep them at this level near the top of the NBA in his first season as a head coach, although you can understand the frustration in how it looks like the season is going to end.

He deserves at least another year, after all he did increase their regular season win total from 51 to 57, so he is moving in the right direction, they just happen to have run into a very good Heat team that got hot at the right time and has Jimmy Butler going on a tear through the playoffs, and you can’t hold that against him.