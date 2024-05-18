Highlights The Celtics have dominated in the playoffs despite facing depleted teams in Miami and Cleveland.

Both series mirrored each other, with Boston winning in five games each round and in the same order.

Key players absent in matchups impacted outcomes in both series, leading to in-organization shakeups.

Rarely in the history of the NBA playoffs have two series mirrored each other more closely than the first two rounds that the Boston Celtics played in 2024. The 17-time champions continued their dominance from the regular season, in which they finished with a record of 64-18, into the playoffs.

But the two teams that they faced, and how they defeated them, were extremely similar. It has led to questions regarding the legitimacy of the Celtics’ series wins, as the Celtics were favored in each series not only due to their sheer juggernaut-like nature but also due to the circumstances afflicting their opponents.

What’s fair is fair, and the fact is that the Celtics played the team in front of them, playing with the cards that they were dealt. The Miami Heat were a Play-In team severely weakened by the injury and absence of Jimmy Butler, and the Cleveland Cavaliers were severely compromised by the injuries to Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.

Round One: Miami Heat

The Celtics defeated a Heat team without Jimmy Butler in five games

The Miami Heat were the first team that the Celtics were forced to face in the 2024 NBA playoffs. As Boston had already won the East by a far margin, they were able to rest while the lower-seeded teams battled it out in the Play-In Tournament, and whichever team came out on top would be the one they would face.

That team ended up being the Miami Heat, who emerged with a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. However, that win came with a price: Jimmy Butler. The 34-year-old had been a monster with the team this season when healthy and was the primary motivator behind their success, particularly in the playoffs last season. That year saw the Heat knock out the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

But this year, the Heat would see no such luck. Despite also being a Play-In team as they were last year, the Heat lost Jimmy Butler for their opening series against the Celtics when he sprained his MCL in the game against the Sixers. That immediately put Miami at a severe disadvantage, and the Celtics took advantage of that.

Game 1 was a blowout win by Boston, but Game 2 would actually be taken by the Heat. However, their winning ways would come to an end as the Celtics would take the next game down in Florida, and then the next two to secure the series in five.

Besides Game 2, which the Celtics lost, every other game was a blowout. The Heat were limited to just a maximum of 88 points in Games 3, 4, and 5. Likely, the Heat would not have gotten past the Celtics even with Butler, but the loss of Butler severely hurt their odds, barely making the series competitive.

Now, Butler’s future with the Heat remains up in the air. Following a controversial video post in which Butler boldly claimed his team would have beaten the Celtics if he was on the court, Heat president Pat Riley publicly called out Butler, leading to tensions flaring. Butler will likely remain with the Heat for next season, but the Celtics’ domination of the Heat caused in-house tensions to flare.

Round Two: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Celtics defeated a Cavaliers team without Donovan Mitchell in five games

Cut to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic in seven games to advance to the second round. That gave them a date with Boston, and that series essentially became a carbon copy of the Celtics’ first series against the Heat.

Just like in the first round, Game 1 saw the Celtics blow out the Cavaliers, but the Cavaliers would tie up the series with a Game 2 win. Unlike the first series, however, Game 2 was a Cavaliers blowout, whereas the Heat’s sole win in Game 2 of the first round was a closer ten-point game.

The rest of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, however, would mirror the first round even further, as the Celtics would go on to take Games 3, 4, and 5 to advance to the Conference Finals. Two of those three games (3 and 5) were blowouts, with Game 4 being a close one unlike in the first round. But perhaps, like the first round, the second round would have been a bit closer if not for a key loss.

In Game 3, the Cavaliers’ top scorer Donovan Mitchell strained his calf, causing him to miss Games 4 and 5. Mitchell, like Butler for the Heat, was the primary offensive machine for the Cavaliers, particularly in their first series against the Magic. His absence down the stretch ended up being the deciding factor in Cleveland’s loss, just like how the loss of Butler sealed the deal for the Heat.

Not only was Mitchell injured, however, but Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert also missed time in the series due to various injuries. All three of Mitchell, Allen, and LeVert missed Game 5 completely, forcing Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to step up. Their efforts were in vain, however, and the Cavaliers’ elimination at the hands of the Celtics spawned talks of the team blowing it all up.

Now that the Cavaliers’ 2024 run is over, the future of the team’s core is up in the air. It is unlikely that the team will be able to keep both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, and reports have indicated that Garland wants out if Mitchell stays. Mitchell is not a free agent until next season, but the Cavaliers have raised the idea of shopping him if the price is right.

The Boston Celtics’ first two series could not have mirrored each other more closely. They defeated each team in five games while losing Game 2 in both instances. Their series wins came at the hands of depleted teams missing key starters (and if the New York Knicks, who are also severely depleted due to injuries, advance to face the Celtics, that narrative will continue).

And both teams’ eliminations have caused shakeups within the respective organizations. But the Celtics know their job isn't finished, as winning the Finals, no matter who is in their way and regardless of circumstances, remains their top priority.