The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as we move on to the NBA Finals, where the Boston Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 1 Info When Thurs. June 6 Where TD Garden Time 8:30 PM EST Location Boston, MA TV ABC

Celtics vs. Mavericks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Boston is the favorite heading into Game 1

The Boston Celtics are just two years removed from their last Finals appearance. In 2022, they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Last season, they were just one win away from consecutive appearances despite falling behind 0-3 to the Miami Heat in the conference finals.

This season, Boston was one of the prohibitive favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, and they certainly lived up to those lofty expectations. They finished the season with the league’s best record at 64-18. Despite dropping a pair of Game 2s in the first two rounds of the postseason, the Celtics have produced 12 wins in their 14 postseason games, including a 4-0 sweep over the Indiana Pacers in the previous round.

Looking back at the team’s previous Finals appearance, Boston forward Jayson Tatum offered this perspective:

"It was a lesson to be learned. I told myself that if I ever got the opportunity again to make it to the Finals, that (I'd) never take it for granted. Obviously, we're here now and thankful to be here. I'm excited to get ready to play and have fun." - Jayson Tatum

On the other side of the equation, the Dallas Mavericks have also had an impressive postseason run. In the first round of the playoffs, they defeated the L.A. Clippers in six games—the first time they had managed to get by the Clippers in three tries. Next, their opponent was the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The teams split the first four contests before Dallas closed out the series in six games.

The conference finals matchup would pit the Mavericks against the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves – a team that had not been this far in the playoffs since 2004, and their inexperience was evident. The Mavericks took the first three games of the series before Minnesota finally broke through with a win in Game 4. However, the Mavericks left little doubt that they were the better team, as they closed out the series with an emphatic 124-103 victory in Game 5.

The Mavericks' last trip to the Finals occurred in 2011. Ironically, head coach Jason Kidd was the starting point guard for that squad, which defeated the Miami Heat in six games to claim the franchise’s only NBA championship.

Kidd helped guide the Mavericks to an upset as a player. Can he pull off the feat once again from the sidelines?

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

On the heels of going 12-2 through their first 14 playoff games, the Celtics come into this matchup as a 6.5-point favorite (per Lineups.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have covered the spread four times in their last five outings.

Dallas is 1-5 ATS in its last six matchups against Boston.

The Mavericks are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games.

In their last seven matchups against Eastern Conference opponents, Dallas is 6-1 against the spread.

The Celtics have failed to cover the spread five times in their last six games.

Boston is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against teams in the Southwest Division.

In their last six Thursday night games, the Celtics are 2-4 against the spread.

Prediction: Boston Celtics (-6.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 214.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The OVER total holds a 5-1 record in the Mavericks’ last six contests.

total holds a 5-1 record in the Mavericks’ last six contests. In Dallas’s last five games as the underdog, the OVER total is 4-1.

total is 4-1. The OVER total has emerged victorious five times in the Celtics’ last six games.

total has emerged victorious five times in the Celtics’ last six games. In Boston’s last seven home games, the OVER total cashed in six times.

total cashed in six times. Boston and Dallas have averaged a combined 238.5 points per game, which is 24 points more than the 214.5 over/under.

Prediction: OVER 214.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Luka Dončić leads the team in multiple categories, including scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals. It is also worth noting that he is putting up solid numbers despite playing with an assortment of injuries. With that in mind, he is the key player to watch for the road team. Doncic currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 31.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 31.5 points (via DraftKings).

Do Doncic’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Doncic is averaging 32.9 points per contest across 87 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 87 regular season and playoff games. In two games against the Mavericks this season, he has averaged 35.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Doncic is averaging 28.8 points per outing.

points per outing. Doncic has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 28 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 34.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In nine matchups against teams in the Atlantic Division, the Mavericks guard is averaging 34.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Doncic has averaged 29.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Luka Dončić OVER 31.5 points

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum is one of the key players to watch for the home team. He currently has -131 odds of scoring more than 26.5 points and -104 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points (via Caesars Sportsbook).

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Tatum is averaging 26.7 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In two matchups against Dallas this season, he has averaged 35.5 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Tatum is averaging 26.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Tatum has played against Western Conference opponents 28 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 26.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 23 matchups against teams in the Southwest Division, the Celtics forward is averaging 27.0 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Tatum has averaged 27.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jayson Tatum OVER 26.5 points

