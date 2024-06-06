Highlights Celtics organization made smart roster moves to reach NBA finals, including the trade to acquire Derrick White.

The Boston Celtics are just four wins away from their first NBA Championship in the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown era. They plowed their way through the Eastern Conference to the NBA Finals, losing just two games along the way.

Brad Stevens and the entire Celtics front office deserve nothing but applause for their great job assembling this roster. The Celtics have taken every good opportunity to improve their team, making calculated decision after calculated decision.

Many people will turn to the recent trades of Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday as an example of that. To be fair, those are very good examples. When he's been available, Porziņģis has been the perfect mold of a center for this team with his ability to space the court offensively and protect the rim defensively.

Likewise, when the Milwaukee Bucks decided to swap out Holiday for Damian Lillard, the Celtics jumped on a great opportunity to reroute him from the Portland Trail Blazers to Boston. Holiday has proved to be an effective role player for their stars as well.

For the best example of the smart maneuvering that the organization has done in recent years, one would need to go back to 2022 when the Celtics acquired Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs.

It may not have been fully evident then, but it certainly is now; the Celtics pulled a fast one over the Spurs.

White’s Ascension to a Pivotal Piece on a Title Team

Boston guard has grown into one of the best role players in basketball

Many have sung the tune of praising White for his contributions to the Celtics' success this season. He deserves every bit of that love and then some.

The disconnect in the value looking back on this trade is tied to the fact that White grew into the player he is now while in Boston. Don't be mistaken, White was a solid player with the Spurs, but he really came into his own with the Celtics.

White's Stat Comparison: Boston vs. San Antonio Category 21–22 Spurs 23-24 Celtics Reg. Season 23-24 Celtics Playoffs PPG 14.1 15.2 17.8 SPG 1.0 1.0 0.9 BPG 0.9 1.2 1.3 FG% 42.6 46.1 47.1 3P% 31.4 39.6 40.7 WS 3.3 8.5 2.4 Def. WS 1.3 3.3 0.7

White was put into the exact role he needed to thrive: a complimentary piece of a contending team. That was not the direction the Spurs were in or heading at the time.

As a supporting character for the talents of Tatum and Brown, White finished second on the team in win shares during the regular season. He leads the team in that category during this playoff run.

There are two notable points of growth for White since leaving the Spurs that have helped him become everything he is with the Celtics: his defense and his three-point shooting. White was a good defender in San Antonio. He has grown into one of the best defenders at the guard position as a member of the Celtics. He has been named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team in back-to-back seasons.

His three-point shooting might be his most notable jump. In his last year with the Spurs, he shot a subpar percentage on 5.3 attempts per game. He shot just under 40 percent in the regular season with the Celtics and is now shooting above that clip during the playoffs. He's doing that at a higher volume as well. He shot it 6.8 times during the season, and in the playoffs, that number is up to 8.4.

White has clearly bought into the identity of the team culture around him in Boston and worked towards improvements within his game that would make him a great supporting piece to how the Celtics play basketball. He deserves all the props in the world for that.

Spurs Don’t Have Much To Show for This Trade

San Antonio's return was underwhelming

From the Spurs side of this trade, it doesn't look all too great. Josh Richardson is no longer with the team, but they did recoup some value for his part in the White trade. San Antonio traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans for current guard Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks.

Romeo Langford is no longer with the team. His last season on the Spurs' roster was 2022-2023. Langford currently plays in the NBA G League as a member of the Salt Lake City Stars.

Blake Wesley Stats with the Spurs Category 22-23 23-24 PPG 5.0 4.4 APG 2.7 2.7 FG% 32.1 47.4 3P% 38.5 21.8

The Spurs used the 2022 selection they received from the Celtics to draft Blake Wesley. He is only twenty-one years old, so the jury still remains out on the type of pro he will be.

Ultimately, if you're the Spurs, there's not much to write home about here in terms of the actual assets they obtained from this trade. The bigger picture will tell you that this was a necessary step in the direction of bottoming out for Victor Wembanyama. In that sense, the Spurs did fine. In the vacuum of this trade, not so much.

Hindsight Favors The Celtics

Celtics won the trade, but the Spurs can't be judged too harshly

Looking back at this trade, it should feel clear that the Celtics paid a bargain of a price for the player that White became. In that essence, they are the clear and undisputed winners of this trade.

However, the argument here that absolves the Spurs is that White would have been unlikely to turn into what he has for the Celtics. Boston's team structure, culture, and talented roster have allowed White to slot into a role where he has grown and thrived. It's hard to imagine him being that exact same player for San Antonio.

The fact that, at this moment, the Spurs don't have much to show for this trade stings a little. There is the silver lining of either Wesley eventually growing into a solid player in San Antonio, or one of those second-round picks potentially amounting to something (whether it be a diamond in the rough rookie or assets toward a different trade).

One has to imagine it'll sting a little bit more for the Spurs if White goes on to play a major role in the Celtics winning the NBA Finals this year. However, at the end of the day, they ended up with Wembanyama in the eventual fallout. They probably don't feel too awful with where they are.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.