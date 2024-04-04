Highlights The Boston Celtics clinched the No. 1 seed in the NBA after their blowout win over the Thunder.

The Celtics have been the most consistent team all season long, boasting the best offense and a top-3 defense.

Boston celebrated the achievement but remain focused on the bigger picture, and that's winning a championship.

The Boston Celtics became the first team to reach 60 wins this season and have officially clinched the best record in the NBA after they handed the Oklahoma City Thunder a 135-100 defeat on Wednesday night. With the way they have steamrolled through the competition all year long, the Celtics have likely expected this outcome for quite a while now. Nonetheless, that did not stop the team from taking the time to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

Asked after the game if his team celebrated the feat, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla humbly replied:

"Yeah, celebrated it as much as ‘bring it in’ and shaking everyone’s hand and saying, you know, ‘don’t take it for granted.’ Then yeah, we celebrated it. I think it’s important to not take it for granted. I think it’s important to have gratitude for that. It’s very hard to do.

"We may never be in this position again, so you don’t want to take it for granted."

Mazzulla also revealed that the Celtics put it upon themselves to view this game as the clincher, giving some sort of playoff feel to the game, which they were able to accomplish.

The Celtics Deserve To Celebrate Clinching the No. 1 Seed

Boston has been the best team in the NBA all season long

Boston has been by far the best team in the NBA throughout the 2023-24 regular season. The Celtics have been atop the league standings since the onset of the campaign and haven't looked back since. Despite a couple of hiccups along the road, they have been the most consistent team all season long.

The Celtics are on pace to finish with the best offensive rating in NBA history. They also own the No. 3 defense in the league, making them the only team to be in the top-5 on both sides of the floor this season.

After leading Boston with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks on Wednesday night, Kristaps Porzingis didn't shy away from expressing his pride in their achievement.

“It’s an achievement. We worked hard all season long. I think we deserved this. It wasn’t a specific goal for us. But as the year went on, we just kept on doing our job, we kept on working hard and winning games. And we ended up at this point. I think we deserve it. And it’s possibly going to matter if we follow through with the vision that we have for ourselves.”

The Celtics, however, didn't celebrate too long. In the famous words of the late great Kobe Bryant, the job is not finished for these Boston Celtics.

As Porzingis mentioned, the Celtics have a "vision" that is far bigger than having the best record in the NBA. Though he called this feat a blessing, Jaylen Brown is aware that when the bloodbath begins in a couple of weeks, "it's back to square one."

“It’s an honor. It’s a blessing to be on a 60-win team. It’s a lot of hard work that went into that, especially after, you know, coming up short last season. Responding, coming back, and not skipping any steps, so I think we’re on track. 60 wins. When the playoffs start, it’s back to square one.”

Brown, who scored 23 points versus OKC, knows that the road to the top is only going to get tougher, especially with the target they've put on their backs for being the best team in the league in the regular season this year.

The Celtics, however, still have many naysayers because of the way they have crumbled during the last few postseasons, as Brown alluded to. Nonetheless, this fuel should only serve as added motivation for what looks like a hungry Celtics squad that is finally looking to get over the hump and hang banner No. 18 up in the rafters of TD Garden.